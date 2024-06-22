Temple student dead in apparent homicide

A 20-year-old female Temple University student was killed in an apparent domestic homicide, according to the Philadelphia Police Department and a statement from the school.

Police said 22nd District officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the 1400 block of Willington Street, several blocks south of the Temple campus, at 4:04 a.m. Saturday. They found a woman suffering from apparent blunt force trauma, who was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m., police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene of what police said was a homicide “domestic in nature.” Police did not release his identity or that of the victim.

In a statement issued later Saturday, Temple University said it was “deeply saddened to confirm the death of a student.” Temple would not identify her, saying her family and friends were still being notified of her death.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and the entire Temple community in the wake of this senseless tragedy,” the Temple statement read.

The university added that support services are available for Temple faculty, staff, and students who may be affected.