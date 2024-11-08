22-year-old woman shot on Broad Street next to Temple University

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right knee on North Broad Street next to Temple University’s campus Friday evening, police said.

Just before 5:40 p.m., the woman was shot on the 1800 block of North Broad Street, police said.

Advertisement

She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

A Temple spokesperson said the woman is not a student at the university.

Police said a person was in custody and a gun was recovered. A parked bus was struck by some of the gunfire.

It was unknown if the woman had a connection to the university.

Temple University sent out an alert on social media reporting that a shooting incident had occurred on the 1800 block of North Broad Street. A university spokesperson said more information would be provided Friday night.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street, where large groups of young people had organized a gathering through social media. Police reported several arrests of some of those people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.