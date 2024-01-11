Bucks County detectives arrested a Port Richmond man in connection with a 2013 cold-case murder

A Port Richmond man has been arrested in the 2013 murder of a Bucks County restaurateur and businessman, in one of the county’s most confounding cold cases.

Thomas Delgado, 50, was charged Wednesday with homicide, rape, burglary, kidnapping, conspiracy and related crimes for allegedly breaking into Joseph Canazaro’s home in Hilltown Township, killing him and raping his girlfriend in what investigators described as a targeted attack.

He remained in custody, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

The motive for the attack remained unclear Thursday. At the time, Bucks County investigators said Canazaro owed millions of dollars to creditors, including several casinos.

Advertisement

Canazaro grew up around Lansdale, and was a visible figure in the community. He co-owned Finn McCool’s Tavern in Ambler, owned several contracting companies, and had mortgages on properties including a Lansdale auto garage.

During the incident, Delgado and another, unidentified suspect, bound Canazaro, his girlfriend and his 12-year-old son before ransacking the house for money, jewelry and guns, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Delgado also raped Canazaro’s girlfriend, the affidavit said, before he and the other suspect stabbed Canazaro to death. The two then fled in a pickup truck owned by Canazaro.

The vehicle was later found, abandoned,. in the parking lot of a Friendly’s restaurant in Quakertown, the affidavit said. But after that discovery, the case grew cold.

In 2019, during a routine review of the case, detectives from Hilltown Township found a ski mask tucked in between the seats of the truck, the affidavit said. A year later, DNA testing linked Delgado to that mask and a rape kit from Canazaro’s girlfriend.

Detectives continued to gather evidence on Delgado, and found that he still lived in the Philadelphia area, according to the affidavit. He also matched the physical description of the man who assaulted Canazaro’s girlfriend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.