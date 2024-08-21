Three people, including two teens, injured in shooting in Tioga

Three people — including a person police believe was an innocent bystander — were injured in a shooting in the Tioga neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Two teens — a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were walking with a group on Allegheny Avenue, near 19th Street, around 2 a.m. when they encountered another group of juveniles walking in the opposite direction, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Words were exchanged between the two groups, he said, and a male pulled out a gun and fired shots into the other group, he said.

The two teens were each struck once in the leg, said Small. A 42-year-old that police say was an innocent bystander was struck in the back, 6ABC reported.

At least 21 shots were fired, said Small.

A motive was unclear and no arrests had been made.