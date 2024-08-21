Three people, including two teens, injured in shooting in Tioga
Words were exchanged by two groups of teens in Tioga, leading to three people shot including one man who police believe is an innocent bystander.
Three people — including a person police believe was an innocent bystander — were injured in a shooting in the Tioga neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
Two teens — a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were walking with a group on Allegheny Avenue, near 19th Street, around 2 a.m. when they encountered another group of juveniles walking in the opposite direction, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Words were exchanged between the two groups, he said, and a male pulled out a gun and fired shots into the other group, he said.
The two teens were each struck once in the leg, said Small. A 42-year-old that police say was an innocent bystander was struck in the back, 6ABC reported.
At least 21 shots were fired, said Small.
A motive was unclear and no arrests had been made.