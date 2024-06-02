2 dead, 6 others shot in a spree of Philly gun violence that included a triple and a quadruple shooting

Eight people were shot, two fatally, in three incidents of gun violence over less than two hours Saturday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Police provided the following accounts Sunday:

At 9:40 p.m., 25th District officers found a 28-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the left side of his stomach on the highway at West Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Hunting Park section. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital via private vehicle and was in stable condition. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police in the 18th District responding to a radio call for a “person with a weapon” on the 900 block of South 58th Street in Kingsessing found that two shooting victims had been taken to area hospitals by private vehicles. One of them, a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, was pronounced dead at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue. A 20-year-old man shot in the right leg was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Also at Penn Presbyterian were two 20-year-old women who had been shot in the same incident and were in stable condition.

No arrests had been made.

Just after 11 p.m., 12th District officers found three shooting victims on South 62nd Street in Elmwood.

A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian. A 22-year-old man shot in the buttocks was in stable condition for a gunshot and another 22-year-old man was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Police said the shooting followed a car crash involving the victims and the suspected shooter, who was in custody Sunday. He was not identified by police.