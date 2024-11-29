Two people stabbed inside Philadelphia jail

Two men are hospitalized after they were stabbed inside Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night, police said.

The stabbings occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said. A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back, and a 31-year-old was stabbed in the head. Police did not say if the men were inmates.

Both men were reported in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Weapons were recovered, police said, providing no additional information.

The stabbings come a little over a week after Miles Pfeffer, who is accused of shooting and killing Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald in 2023, was stabbed multiple times in Curran-Fromhold, where he has been held awaiting his murder trial.

Pfeffer, 19, was in a communal area for recreation around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 21 when another incarcerated man, Rafael Vanegas, ran out of his cell and attacked him, according to the jail incident report. Pfeffer suffered puncture injuries to his forehead, inner right hip, and right hand in the attack, the report said.