What we know about the Temple police officer shooting

A Temple University police officer was shot and killed Saturday night after trying to stop a carjacking, authorities said, in what officials say is the first fatal shooting of a campus police officer.

Sources said an 18-year-old man from Bucks County was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

His killing comes amid mounting concerns about safety on and around Temple’s North Philadelphia campus.

Details of the killing have been few and conflicting. Here’s what we know and don’t know.

What happened?

A Temple University police officer who “tried to intervene in a carjacking” was shot and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday near 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue near the campus border, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The officer has been Christopher Fitzgerald, 31. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, becoming the first campus officer killed in the line of duty, school officials said.

Shortly after the shooting, Temple officials had said the officer had been killed pursuing a suspect in a robbery of a nearby convenience store. Police have not confirmed that account.

Has anyone been arrested?

U.S. Marshals and local authorities arrested an 18-year-old man around 7 a.m. Sunday in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, and transported him back to Philadelphia.

He has been identified as Miles Pfeffer and is believed to be the person who shot Fitzgerald, according to several enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

What do we know about the suspect?

Police have not disclosed any information about him.

What do we know about the slain officer?

Fitzgerald had worked at Temple since 2021. Sources said he was the son of a prominent police official, Joel Fitzgerald, who spent 17 years with the Philadelphia Police Department before moving on to higher-profile law enforcement positions across the country.

He was married and had four children, according to Temple.

What is the Temple police union saying?

Officer Rossman Shaffer, secretary of Temple University Police Association, said Temple needs to provide its police with more resources. Fitzgerald “did not have a partner to patrol one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city,” Shaffer said.

Temple said it has taken steps to address safety, including adding police officers.

Safety concerns have been mounting in Temple’s neighborhood since November 2021, when Temple student Samuel Collington was fatally shot less than two blocks from a campus building during a botched carjacking incident. Armed robberies and home invasions have taken place in neighborhoods where students live, prompting some parents to hire private security to patrol those areas.

What is Temple saying about Saturday’s fatal shooting?

“We are heartbroken,” Temple president Jason Wingard said Saturday night.

In an interview Sunday morning, Ken Kaiser, the school’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, said the university has prepared grief counselors and employee assistance resources in anticipation of high need when classes resume on Monday. “We’re very aware and sensitive to what this will do to the psyche of the campus,” he said.

How has the community responded?

A memorial of pictures, candles and flowers has taken shape near where Fitzgerald was killed, near 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue.