An Aldan man was sentenced to county jail for trying to lure underage girls into his car, possessing child porn

An Aldan man who twice tried to lure underage girls walking near their schools to get into his car and asked one to perform a sex act was sentenced Thursday to 11½ to 23 months in county jail.

Tyler Boyle, 21, pleaded guilty in July to luring a child into a motor vehicle, corruption of minors, and related crimes for approaching the girls, as well as possessing child pornography for a hidden cache of images investigators discovered on his cell phone after his arrest.

As a result of the sentence handed down by Delaware County Court Judge Mary Alice Brennan, Boyle must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Barth said that while it was fortunate none of the victims was physically harmed, Boyle’s behavior warranted incarceration.

Boyle, in a brief statement to the judge, said he was sorry for what he had done and regretted its impact on the victims and his family.

“I’m doing all I can do to change my destructive behavior,” Boyle said. “I vow to get all the help I need, go back to school to finish my degree, and become a productive member of society.”

In the first encounter, investigators say, Boyle approached a girl in March 2022 as she was walking near the Southeast Delco Kindergarten Center in Darby Township. He attempted to goad the girl into getting into his Jeep, telling her he could make her a TikTok producer. When she refused, Boyle exposed himself and asked her to perform a sex act, investigators said.

The girl ran, but Boyle followed her in his vehicle. Police recovered surveillance footage from the area and were able to trace the vehicle to Boyle. The girl later identified him in a police photo array.

In January 2023, while out on bail in the first case, Boyle approached two then-11-year-old girls as they were walking home from Prospect Elementary School in Prospect Park, according to investigators.

The girls later told police they couldn’t hear what Boyle was saying to them, only that he mentioned $50 and a “blowout,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest in that case.

Boyle drove away when he spotted a woman walking toward his vehicle.

In a later interview with police, Boyle admitted to speaking to the girls, and said he had driven away because he wasn’t supposed to be interacting with children because of his arrest a year earlier, the affidavit said.

As police investigated, they discovered that Boyle had child pornography stored on his iPhone through a disguised app, including images of children being sexually assaulted.

One of the videos, prosecutors said, was a recording of Boyle video chatting with an underage girl. In the footage, he asked the girl to expose herself as he masturbated.

Boyle’s attorney, Michael McDermott, said Thursday that while his client initially denied any wrongdoing, he has since taken responsibility for his actions and, with counseling, hopes to become fully rehabilitated.

Boyle’s mother, Diana Lynn, told the judge that she and the rest of her son’s family fully support him. And, in an emotional statement to Boyle, she told him to learn from his mistakes.