Sharon Hill police officer charged with raping underage girl and assaulting two other victims

A recently hired school resource officer for the Sharon Hill Police Department has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl last December after giving her alcohol, investigators said Friday.

Tyler Humphreys, 21, has also been charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related offenses for other sexual assaults, one on a 19-year-old woman last year and another on a 9-year-old boy that occurred when Humphreys was 12.

The assaults all occurred in Chester County, where Humphreys, of Malvern, lives. He was released after posting $275,000 bail. There was no indication Friday that he had hired an attorney.

Humphreys was hired as a full-time officer in Sharon Hill in September, according to a news release from the borough. Sharon Hill Borough Council President Tanya Allen said in a statement Friday that she and her colleagues learned of the alleged crimes on Thursday, when the charges were filed, and that the council “sends its regards to the alleged victims and places its full confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Allen stressed that the incidents all took place before the borough hired Humphreys. She declined to comment further, including on whether Humphreys was still employed by the borough.

Sharon Hill Police Chief Richard Herron did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigators said they received a report in November about the rape, which occurred Dec. 3, 2022 at a home in Charlestown Township, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for Humphreys’ arrest.

In that incident, the victim, then 15, told police that Humphreys served her alcohol until she was drunk, the affidavit said. He then carried her to a bedroom, where he undressed her and raped her as she was “in and out of consciousness.” Humphreys was 20 at the time.

A second report was submitted to police by another victim about an incident that also occurred in December 2022.

The woman, 19, told police she woke up next to Humphreys in bed, and felt sharp pain in her genitals, according to the affidavit. Humphreys had “urged” her to take over-the-counter medication in a dosage that far exceeded what was recommended. When she confronted him about the pain she felt, he denied any wrongdoing, the affidavit said.

She also told investigators that Humphreys sexually assaulted her — including groping her and exposing himself to her — a number of times between 2014 and 2018, starting when she was 11 and he was 12, according to the affidavit.

Humphreys is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge James C. Kovaleski for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19.