North Philly man wanted for murder after killing his friend and dumping the body in Lower Merion, police say

A North Philadelphia man is wanted for murder after he shot a friend inside a van they were riding in late Sunday, then dumped his body near the campus of St. Joseph’s University, Montgomery County investigators said Tuesday.

Tyreese Quinerly, 39, called police to the scene, on City Avenue near Cardinal Avenue in Lower Merion Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest for murder and related crimes.

He initially told police he was a bystander, concerned about Jefferson Shackford, 31, after nearly hitting him with his van as Shackford was lying in the road.

Quinerly, who seemed nervous and was sweating as he spoke with the officers, said he called 911 out of concern for Shackford, whom he said he didn’t know.

Investigators, however, said they quickly learned that Quinerly was lying.

Medics transported Shackford to nearby Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit said. He was carrying a cellphone, and call logs retrieved from the device led to the unravelling of Quinerly’s version of events.

Detectives found that Quinerly and Shackford had called each other multiple times on Saturday, the affidavit said. In the 911 calls Quinerly made, he is overheard referring to Shackford by the nickname “Creek,” seemingly indicating he knew him.

Quinerly’s girlfriend later confirmed this: She told detectives Quinerly and Shackford were friends, and grew up in the same neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the affidavit said.

Investigators later interviewed two witnesses who told them they saw a green van matching the description of Quinerly’s vehicle driving erratically and weaving through traffic on City Avenue late Sunday. While the van was stopped at a red light, they said, the driver of the van got out and fired a handgun into the van before getting back in and speeding off.

The driver’s description, including the clothing he was wearing, matched Quinerly, detectives said.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a van pulling up to the location where Shackford’s body was found shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the affidavit. The driver was seen getting out of the van, walking to its passenger side and pulling out a body.

Quinerly has a long criminal record in Philadelphia, including guilty pleas to aggravated assault and drug charges, court records show. He is not eligible to possess a firearm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000.