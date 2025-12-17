Man who allegedly killed 63-year-old Uber passenger has surrendered to police

A man who allegedly injured an Uber driver and killed his passenger in North Philadelphia on Monday morning while fleeing sheriff’s deputies has turned himself in to police.

Joseph Cini, 35, surrendered at police headquarters Tuesday evening, Philadelphia police said.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office had attempted to serve him with a warrant on the 900 block of N. Watts Street.

Cini took off in a Nissan Maxima and crashed into a Jeep Patriot at Ninth and Girard Avenue, killing Uber passenger Angela Cooper, 63, of the 1100 block of W. Thompson Street. The high-speed collision also injured the 51-year-old Uber driver.

The driver is being treated at Temple University hospital.

Cini left the scene of the crash, but turned himself in Tuesday, police said. Charges related to Monday’s events have not yet been filed.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said in an email Monday that the office was “fully cooperating with all investigative authorities” and that it was providing support services to the deputies involved.