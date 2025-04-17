The Uber driver killed while picking up a passenger in Center City was a 77-year-old man from Norristown

Police identified the 77-year-old Uber driver who was killed while picking up a 22-year-old man in Center City after two gunmen opened fire on the passenger.

Olatunji W. Bolaji of Norristown was fatally shot in the head around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside Byblos restaurant and hookah lounge on the 100 block of South 18th Street a few blocks from Rittenhouse Square where Bolaji was picking up his passenger, police said.

Bolaji was found in the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet Suburban SUV with the 22-year-old passenger in the back with gunshot wounds to his arm, chest and stomach, police said.

Bolaji was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, police said. The passenger, whom police have not identified, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Surveillance footage shows two men approaching the passenger as Bolaji picked him up outside the lounge before they begin shooting at the 22-year-old, police said.

As the shooting began, the passenger jumped into Bolaji’s car and the driver tried to flee the gunfire, police said. Bolaji was able to drive a short distance to the 1700 block of Chestnut Street, where he crashed his car, police said.

The gunmen then fled in what police believe was a Jeep SUV. Police have not yet released a motive for the crime, but believe the passenger was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.