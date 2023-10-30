Man shot and killed outside Upper Darby mosque

A 65-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Upper Darby mosque Sunday night.

Police discovered a man shot in the parking lot of the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center on South 69th and Walnut streets when they arrived just after 7:45 p.m., according to 6ABC.

Upper Darby police also have yet to release the name of the victim.

Police told 6ABC they believe the suspect — whom they have yet to identify — shot the 65-year-old during an attempted carjacking.

Around 150 people were gathered inside the mosque for the fifth and final prayer of the day Sunday night when the shooting occurred.

“I can’t put in words the feeling and the trauma that I’m going through right now after hearing that this could have happened,” Ahmad Ibrahim, a friend of the 65-year-old victim, told 6ABC. He believed the victim was coming into the mosque to pray at the time of the shooting.

Police say they later recovered the car connected to the shooting in West Philadelphia on Webster and South Cecil streets as well as a phone discarded in a storm drain nearby. They are reviewing surveillance footage to determine a suspect.

“It’s a senseless act that took place here,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters. “We’re not sure if our victim was coming here to the mosque or what he was doing. But again, nobody should have to lose their life.”