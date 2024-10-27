Upper Moreland police fatally shot a gun-wielding man after a reported domestic disturbance, DA says

Montgomery County officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old man in his home by Upper Moreland Township police, according to a statement Sunday night from District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Two Upper Moreland police officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance shortly before noon Sunday at the Commerce Square Apartments in the township’s Willow Grove section, according to Steele’s statement. After an 83-year-old woman let the officers inside, they encountered a 68-year-old man who police say was armed with a handgun, Steele said.

The man ignored police commands to drop the firearm and then began to raise it upward, prompting officers to shoot him, according to the DA’s statement.

Montgomery County Detectives are investigating the incident, per protocol for police-involved shootings.

No other information was provided.