FanDuel section of Valley Forge Casino robbed at gunpoint

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday that they are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Valley Forge Casino late Tuesday night.

Two men wearing ski masks and white gloves attempted to rob the FanDuel Sportsbook section of the casino at gunpoint about 10:50 p.m., state police said in a statement.

When the robbery attempt failed, police said, the suspects took a clear tip box from the counter containing $120 and fled the scene.

The suspects drove off in a white Jeep Cherokee with black rims. In addition to the men, police said, two other people were involved and considered suspects.

The Fanduel section of the casino, opened in partnership with the popular sports betting company in 2019, offers 1,800 square feet of space with seven betting windows and 27 television screens, according to a news release from Valley Forge Casino.

A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming, which operates the Valley Forge Casino Resort, said law enforcement was investigating and declined to offer additional comments.