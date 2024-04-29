Delco prosecutors have dropped all assault charges against a former Villanova football player

A former Villanova University football player has been cleared of indecent assault charges in two cases brought against him by female students at the school, officials said Monday.

Iyanu Elijah Solomon, 22, had been accused by two women of touching them inappropriately and propositioning them for sex in separate incidents in 2019 and 2020, according to court filings. One of the women said that Solomon performed a sex act on her against her will while they were watching a movie in his dorm room.

On Monday, Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Gallagher filed a motion to withdraw the charges in both cases before County Court Judge Kevin Kelly. Gallagher did not provide a reason for the withdrawal in her filing, and a spokesperson for District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer declined to comment.

In March, a jury acquitted Solomon of attempted rape, attempted sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and related crimes for an incident that allegedly occurred in his dorm room shortly after the 2019-2020 school year began.

A woman testified that Solomon had invited her to his dorm room alone, pinned her to his bed and attempted to undress her, all while demanding sex from her.

Solomon and his attorney, Daniel Bush, told jurors that the woman was an unreliable witness and her story was not true. Bush previously said that Solomon was kicked off of Villanova’s campus after his arrest in that case, and lost his football scholarship.

The two other women whose cases were withdrawn Monday came forward to report their incidents after news of Solomon’s arrest was publicized.