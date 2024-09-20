Villanova University police investigating report of rape of student by Uber driver

Villanova University police on Friday night said they are investigating a reported rape of a female student by an Uber driver that occurred about a week ago.

On Friday afternoon, the university received a report from a female student that she was raped by a male Uber driver in the Commons residence hall complex during the overnight hours of Sept. 13 and 14, David G. Tedjeske, the university’s director of public safety and chief of police, said in an alert sent to the Villanova community shortly after 7 p.m.

The driver reportedly dropped the student off and then entered the residence hall, where the rape occurred, Tedjeske said. University police identified the driver and reported the incident to Uber. The driver has been banned from university property while the incident is under investigation.

Villanova has provided the student with support resources and services, Tedjeske said.

The alert provided links to university resources regarding sexual assault and misconduct.