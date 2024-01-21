1 dead, 3 injured in violent overnight in Philly

Despite cold temperatures that typically put a chill on crime, Philadelphia experienced an especially violent overnight Saturday into Sunday, including a homicide involving a man reportedly beaten to death.

On Sunday, around 1:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the 5500 block of Angora Terrace in West Philadelphia. Instead, they found a 57-year-old man who had been “assaulted,” police said. They did not say what kind of weapon had been used.

The victim, who was not identified, was transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m.

No arrests had been reported and no weapons had been recovered, police said.

Less than an hour later, at 3:11 a.m., a shooting was reported on the 2700 block of North Croskey Street in North Philadelphia.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in the head, right hip, and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. Police described the suspects as two men wearing ski masks.

The Sunday morning violence had a Saturday night lead-in.

At 11:41 p.m., police responded to the 4800 block of North Howard Street in Feltonville, where a 44-year-old man had shot a 24-year-old woman, they said.

The bullet had grazed her head and she was transported to Temple Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police, who said no arrests had been made.

Less than 15 minutes later, police responded to a stabbing in the 7900 block of Dungan Road in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia, around 11:54 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was found at the scene with stab wounds to the stomach, right arm, and back, police said.

Police transported him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.