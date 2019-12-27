A Walgreens employee was stabbed multiple times at a Center City store Friday morning, according to police.
The employee, a 32-year-old loss prevention officer, approached a man she believed was shoplifting around 9 a.m. at the store at Broad and Chestnut Streets. The two argued and the man left the store, then returned with a woman.
The employee and the two people began arguing again, and the three then exited the store, where the man and woman tried to fight the employee, police said. The woman handed the man a knife, and he sliced the employee’s face, hands, and back.
The employee was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was in stable condition, police said.
The man was arrested, but his name has not been released. The woman fled and has not been apprehended. She was described as 30 to 35 years old and wearing a black jacket with red stripes and a cream-colored hat.