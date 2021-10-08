A teenager was killed and his father was injured in the parking lot of a Burlington County Walmart on Thursday night in what authorities say was “not a random shooting.”

Officers received the call about the incident around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived at the store on Route 541 in Burlington Township, they found Albert Williams, 17, and his father, Dione Williams Sr., 44, both of Hammontown, with gunshot wounds, the Burlington County Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.

The pair were taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, authorities said, where the teenager was pronounced dead. His father was treated and released, they said.

Police said they had not made an arrest in the fatal shooting as of midday Friday, and no other information about the incident was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.