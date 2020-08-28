A 25-year-old off-duty security guard is in critical condition after being shot at a Wawa in Kensington overnight following what police say was a dispute over social distancing.
According to CBS3, a customer got into an argument with a security guard at the Wawa on East Erie Avenue in Philadelphia’s Juniata section at around 4:15 a.m., who was trying to enforce social distancing and maintain the number of people inside.
At some point, the customer got into a struggle with a second security guard, who was off duty and happened to be at the store, and ultimately shot him in the chest, according to police.
“I don’t know if the suspect forced his way into the store. The suspect at one time was in the store. And when that suspect was struggling with the security guard, who does not work here, they had a physical altercation which spilled out into the vestibule area,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.
Small told reporters the victim was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital and will be transferred to Temple University Hospital. The shooter fled the scene and is still at large. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video of the crime, according to 6ABC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.