Mother fatally shoots 3-year-old daughter, herself in West Philly murder-suicide, police say

A West Philadelphia woman shot and killed her 3-year-old daughter then turned the gun on herself Sunday night in what police said they believe was a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. and found the woman and child with gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman a 45-year-old whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.