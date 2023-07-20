An 11-year-old girl and a man were struck during a shootout in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and spans several intersections along 52nd Street, where they found a trail of shell casings, 6ABC reported. The girl was struck in the hip while shopping while shopping with her mother, according to police.

“We of course believe that since she’s only 11 years old, she was struck by stray gunfire,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Police said the girl is in stable condition at a hospital, and that her family was able to take cover in a corner store at the time of the shooting.

» READ MORE: A month after a 12-year-old was killed, city leaders are absent. And children on the block are too afraid to play.

A 32-year-old man was also shot in the leg next to the 52nd Street and Market Street SEPTA station, according to police. He, too, is in a stable condition in a hospital.

It is unclear if the man was a bystander or an intended target, say police, who are currently questioning witnesses.

Police believe close to 30 shots were fired based on clusters of shell casings found near the SEPTA station and on Ludlow Street. Small said officers found a vehicle parked at 52nd and Ludlow that was struck by gunfire. Inside was a 16-year-old girl hiding.

“We transported her to police headquarters as a witness,” Small said.

Small told reporters that the driver of the aforementioned vehicle ran during the shooting, so they are determining the driver’s involvement.

There is no description of the shooter at this time. Police are checking city-operated real-time crime cameras for footage.

These cameras, which have been installed near recreation centers and schools among other places, were first meant to be a crime deterrent, but have since become an important part of shooting investigations.

According to data kept by the Office of the City Controller, 107 children under the age of 18 have been shot in 2023 so far. The majority of which have been nonfatal.