14-year-old girl shot in West Philadelphia residence, officials say

A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a home at the 1600 block of N. 61st St. early Wednesday morning in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia.

The girl was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is in stable condition, officials said. The scene is still being held, and no arrests have been made.

The girl, who was inside the home, heard a boom and started bleeding, according to police.

This was one of four overnight shootings that occurred in Philadelphia, according to a police report.

On Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in his left arm at the 1300 block of Wakeling Street in Frankford. He was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where doctors placed him into stable condition, officials said.

About 30 minutes later, 41-year-old man was shot at the intersection of 55th and Pearl Streets in Haddington. He was transported by a private vehicle to Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.

At 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the left leg at the 5200 Harbison Avenue in Frankford. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made for these three shootings, according to police.

As of Wednesday, 153 people have been killed as a result of gun violence, a 38% decrease from this time last year, according to the Office of the City Controller.

This app maps the victims of gun violence: 513 nonfatal and 142 fatal shooting victims as of Jul 29, 2024