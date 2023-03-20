Triple shooting leaves 2 juveniles critically wounded in West Philadelphia

Three juveniles were wounded — two critically — in a shooting late Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and North Frazier Street. Police transported all three boys to Lankenau Medical Center.

A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen, police said. He was reported in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot an unknown number of times and was reported in extremely critical condition.

A third juvenile whose age was not immediately available was listed in stable condition.

One of the juveniles was being held as a prisoner at the hospital, police said.

Police were told by one of the victims that they were sitting on some steps when they were shot at.

Police said they found around 45 spent shell casings from at least two separate-caliber firearms at the intersection of Lansdowne and Frazier, as well as at least one dropped gun in the vicinity.

A house and at least two vehicles were struck by bullets, police said.

No arrests were reported.

At the shooting scene, police laid evidence markers as neighbors watched from their porches and helicopters buzzed overhead.

And less than 100 yards east on Lansdowne Avenue, another crime scene was set up. Just as police began clearing the Frazier Street shooting, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said he was a victim in a separate shooting.