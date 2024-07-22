Two brothers among those killed in West Philly mass shooting after a fight turned into a gun battle, police said

The mass shooting in West Philadelphia that left three men dead — including two brothers — and six others injured early Sunday morning was the result of an argument-turned-gun fight after multiple people pulled weapons, police said Monday.

More than 100 people were gathered for a cookout on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park section of the city around 2 a.m. when a group of men got into an argument that turned physical, said Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Advertisement

Quickly, he said, at least three people drew guns and started shooting.

“This was a gun battle,” Bethel said. “This was not an individual who came up and randomly shot down the block.”

More than 30 bullets fired from three different guns whizzed through the crowd, striking nine people, police said. Three men were killed: Akil Jones, 33; Rashie Jones, 29; and Sekayi Robinson, 23.

The Joneses were brothers, police said.

The six people who survived, ages 26 to 30, remained in stable condition as of Monday, police said. Among those shot was a 26-year-old woman struck in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man shot three times throughout his body, and a 30-year-old man shot in the left side.

Bethel declined to say whether officials believe any of the victims fired a weapon. Three guns were recovered at the scene, he said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting is the seventh act of violence with five or more victims so far this year, and the fourth within just the last five weeks. Those previous shootings include five teens shot in Fairmount and seven injured in North Philly in June. Then, on July Fourth, nine people were shot at a pop-up party in Kingsessing.

Bethel spoke from the scene of the shooting on Monday alongside Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and dozens of city leaders, law enforcement officials, and neighborhood residents. The city, Bethel said, has “a gun problem.” Too often, he and Parker said, mundane arguments and fist fights turn deadly, in part, due to widespread gun ownership.

The gathering Sunday night was a block party that was not registered with the city, Parker said.

Philadelphians should continue to gather with community and host block parties, she said, but she implored residents to go through proper channels to alert authorities and receive a permit so police can plan enforcement accordingly.

“We can’t make good on our promise to you if you wont follow the process that’s established,” she said, referencing her commitment to reducing gun violence.

The shooting took place on what residents described as a normally quiet block in the Carroll Park neighborhood, a section of West Philadelphia that officials said does not typically see much violence.

“This is not and will never be the story of Carroll Park,” said State Rep. Morgan Cephas, a Democrat who represents the neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.