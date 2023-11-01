Mom, teen daughter shot in West Philadelphia, suspect in custody

A 52-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were hospitalized in stable condition after they were wounded in a shooting at their home Wednesday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Around 7 p.m., police and medics responded to a reported shooting on the 5700 block of Spruce Street and found the two victims inside their home, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The mother was shot in the hip and her daughter was shot in the leg, Small said. Both were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police were told that a stranger knocked on the door and asked for someone by name, and the mother said no one by that name lives there, Small said.

The man walked to the sidewalk, then fired at least five shots, Small said. The gunfire penetrated two doors, shattering glass in both and hitting the mom and daughter inside.

The gunman then fled on a bicycle, Small said. A man matching his description was apprehended a short time later and was positively identified by the victims.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.