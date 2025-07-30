11-year-old girl, 3 others wounded by gunfire outside rec center in West Philly

An 11-year-old girl and three other people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon outside a recreation center in West Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 56th and Christian Streets outside the Christy Recreation Center.

Police transported two victims to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a third was taken by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue.

The 11-year-old was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was reported to be in critical condition.

The condition of the third shooting victim was not available.

Police also found a man with a graze wound at 56th and Christian.

The suspected shooter was another juvenile who fled the scene, police said.

On Saturday night, a 7-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the head in a quadruple shooting that left two men dead in the city’s Nicetown section. A 26-year-old woman, the girl’s mother, was reported in stable condition after being shot several times.

It was the second quadruple shooting involving a mother and her children last week.

On Thursday, gunfire during a graduation party in North Philadelphia critically injured four people, including a 36-year-old woman and her two children.

The shooting comes as violence across the city is down to near historic lows. So far this year, 133 people have been killed in homicides, the lowest number in more than 50 years. Shootings have fallen by more than 50% compared to four years ago during the height of the city’s violence crisis.

Violence, though, has spiked in July, a summer month that typically brings an increase in shootings. Just one shooting has a vast impact on victims, families, and the wider community.

And although the total number of juveniles shot this year has reduced markedly over prior years, particularly during the height of the city’s violence in 2021, young people have made up an increasing number of overall shooting victims over the last decade.

Kids under 18 accounted for only 6% of shooting victims in 2015, whereas they made up about 13% of victims last year, and about 12% so far this year, according to shooting data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.