Five arrested in assault of off-duty officer on Wildwood boardwalk

Five South Jersey men were charged in connection with the assault of an off-duty police officer who was running on the Wildwood boardwalk Wednesday night.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office charged Isaiah Ortiz, 19, of Lindenwold, and Elijah Williams, 19, of Deptford, with aggravated assault and related offenses. Both men are being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Three additional men — William Jewell, 20, of Magnolia, Manuel Ortiz, 21, of Lindenwold, and Maliky Reyes, 20, of Stratford — were charged with failure to render aid to a victim and released on a summons.

The victim, an off-duty Stone Harbor police officer, suffered a concussion and facial fractures in the attack, according to the prosecutor’s office. Authorities did not say what time the alleged assault occurred.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at 609-522-0222, or to submit a tip anonymously at cmcpo.tips.