A Montco jury is weighing the fate of three men accused of carrying out a fatal Norristown robbery

The fate of three men who Montgomery County prosecutors say planned, carried out, and fled from a fatal robbery earlier this year is now in the hands of a jury.

Jerry Butler, 29, Daquan Allen, 30, and Damon Brantley Jr., 18, have been charged with murder, robbery and related crimes for killing William Carter in a plot allegedly planned by Allen with the help of Carter’s ex-girlfriend.

Brantley fired the fatal shot during the Jan. 20 robbery on Wood Street in Norristown, striking Carter, 35, in the head as he fought back, according to investigators.

Carter’s ex, Katherine Emel, testified during the trial that she set him up because he was refusing to pay for their apartment and the car they shared, and had recently won $3,000 betting on sports. Another key witness in the case was 17-year-old Justin Davis, who helped attack Carter during the robbery, but later testified against his friends and coconspirators.

Both Emel and Davis pleaded guilty to third degree murder in exchange for lesser sentences.

Attorneys for Butler, Allen and Brantley criticized the case built by prosecutors, saying they had relied too heavily on Emel and Davis in a case that was otherwise entirely circumstantial.

Emel and Davis were “unreliable narrators” according to Brantley’s attorney, Evan Kelly. The two initially lied to police about their involvement, and then created an explanation of the robbery that contained inconsistent details.

Allen’s attorney, Nicholas Reifsnyder, said that investigators were trying to build a case against specific people, coached Emel and Davis into implicating his client and the two other defendants, and bought their lies “hook, line and sinker.”

“They were not looking for the truth,” he said. “They were looking for evidence.”

Brooks Thompson, Butler’s attorney, said that Davis’ initial, contradictory statements to police show that he was only interested in protecting himself. And he felt “locked in” to that deal, unable to provide the truth at trial.

“It gives him no out and precludes him from coming to you, members of the jury, to say ‘This is what really happened,’” Thompson said.

But Assistant District Attorney Meghan Carney disputed those criticisms of the case in her own closing arguments. She urged jurors to convict all three men, saying the prosecution against them, though informed by Emel and Davis, was corroborated by cell phone data, DNA and other evidence.

“They came together, they robbed together, they fled together,” Carney said. “They each had a role to play.”

Allen previously sold ecstasy to Emel and had gotten into a heated confrontation with Carter weeks before his murder, according to evidence presented at trial. He had no qualms plotting against Carter, Carney said, and was given Carters’ location on the day of the murder by Emel, who had placed a GPS tracker in the Buick she shared with him.

Butler was the “muscle,” according to Carney, and rifled through Carter’s pockets during the robbery, stealing his cellphone and money.

Brantley, she said, was the triggerman, supplying both the 9mm handgun used to kill Carter and the Toyota RAV-4 — reported stolen out of Cheltenham — that Allen drove to the robbery. Brantley later destroyed the RAV-4 by setting it on fire.

Though the gun used in the robbery was never recovered, Brantley’s girlfriend testified that she had seen a similar gun, with an extended magazine, in the apartment they shared.

The trio were also arrested together days later in Upstate New York, in a town none had any connection to.

“They would have to be the three unluckiest men in the world,” Carney said, “because every piece of evidence shows they were responsible for this robbery.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.