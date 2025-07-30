A former Philly ward leader and ex-staffer for State Sen. Vincent Hughes has been charged with stealing from the ward and a church

A former West Philadelphia ward leader and staffer for State Sen. Vincent Hughes has been charged with stealing more than $140,000 over four years from the ward he used to lead and a church where he served as a deacon, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Willie Jordan was charged with two counts of wire fraud. He was charged by information, which typically means a defendant plans to plead guilty.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Jordan, while serving as an unpaid leader of both the 44th Ward and a religious organization they did not name, routinely wrote checks to himself, often claiming the money was to reimburse expenses he never incurred.

In some instances, prosecutors said, Jordan wrote entries on the checks’ memo lines saying they were for items such as Easter baskets or summer youth programs when he was actually spending the money on himself.

And in one episode, prosecutors said, Jordan used $12,500 of the ward’s funds to pay for a funeral for one of his relatives.

Jordan left his 44th Ward post earlier this year, prosecutors said in court documents. Democratic City Committee chair Bob Brady said he was unaware of the case against Jordan, and that Jordan had resigned several months ago but didn’t explain why.

Jordan also worked as a top aide to Hughes, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jordan, who at one point had a state salary of more than $128,000, was not listed as a salaried employee on state payroll records that were released in June.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that Jordan, in addition to being a ward leader, had been an unpaid deacon and trustee for a Philadelphia religious organization. The documents do not name the organization, but say Jordan had “almost total control” over its funds.

He had similar control over the finances of his ward, prosecutors said, and he was its elected leader from 1996 through April of this year.

Between 2020 and 2024, prosecutors said, Jordan improperly issued checks from both organizations to himself.

Prosecutors said he was spending the money to cover personal expenses such as credit card and utility bills, purchases from airlines and furniture stores, and, in 2023, a relative’s funeral.

In all, prosecutors said, Jordan stole more than $57,000 from the religious organization and another $85,000 from the ward.

Attempts to reach Jordan and his attorney for comment Wednesday were not immediately successful.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.