A woman was shot to death in a car in West Philadelphia; a child in the vehicle was unharmed, police said

A woman was shot several times late Friday night in West Philadelphia, while an 8-year-old in the car was found unharmed, according to police.

Around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a call about a “person with a gun” on the 5700 block of Ludlow Street.

There, a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head and chest was found lying on the street next to the open driver’s side door of a red Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Video from the scene from 6abc shows 11 bullet holes in the Elantra’s windshield.

The woman was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m., police said.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters at the scene that an 8-year-old boy was in the car when the shooting unfolded.

“[He] was taken by police to a safe location and is now with family members and will be questioned as to what he might know of the incident,” Pace said.

This is an active investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

So far this year, Philadelphia has seen 58 homicides, according to the PPD crime statistics. A $20,000 reward is available to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.