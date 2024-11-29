Skip to content
Health
Nine months of inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center: February to October

Inspectors visited twice to investigate complaints.

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia is part of Penn Medicine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not find any safety problems during on-site inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center between February and October.

The Philadelphia hospital is part of the Penn Medicine system.

» READ MORE: Most of Penn’s Philly hospitals downgraded in Leapfrog’s fall safety ratings. Check to see how your local hospital ranked.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. May 2: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.

  2. Sept. 27: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.