Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard
Nine months of inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center: February to October
Inspectors visited twice to investigate complaints.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not find any safety problems during on-site inspections at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center between February and October.
The Philadelphia hospital is part of the Penn Medicine system.
» READ MORE: Most of Penn’s Philly hospitals downgraded in Leapfrog’s fall safety ratings. Check to see how your local hospital ranked.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
May 2: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Sept. 27: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.