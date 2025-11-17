The parents of a 16-year-old shot and killed last month want Philadelphia to know not just how he died, but who he was

Angelica Javier was sitting at home on a Saturday evening last month when her son’s uncle called in a panic.

Xzavier, her 16-year-old, had been shot, he said — one of the teen’s friends had called and told him, but he knew nothing else.

Javier, 32, frantically checked a news website and saw a brief story mentioning that a man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

That could not be her son, she told herself. Xzavier was only a boy, she said — tall but lanky, with the splotchy beginnings of a mustache just appearing on his upper lip.

She called around to hospitals without success. Xzavier’s father, Cesar Gregory, drove to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, desperate for information.

Then, just before 10 p.m., she said, a homicide detective called to say their eldest child, their only son, had been shot and killed that afternoon near Teesdale and Frontenac Streets.

The shooting, police said, stemmed from a dispute among teens at the Jardel Recreation Center earlier in the week. Xzavier’s parents said the detective told them that one of their son’s friends may have slapped a young woman that day.

On Oct. 11, they said, police told them Xzavier and his friends stopped by the young woman’s house shortly before 4 p.m. to talk with her, apologize, and resolve the conflict. They shook hands, the parents said, and started to walk away.

Then, police said, the girl’s 17-year-old boyfriend, Sahhir Mouzon, suddenly came out of the house with a gun and started shooting down the block at them. Someone shot back, police said, but it was not Xzavier. In total, 45 bullets were fired.

An 18-year-old woman walking by the teens was wounded in the leg.

Xzavier was struck in the chest and died within minutes.

Mouzon has been charged with murder and related crimes.

Javier and Gregory have been left to navigate life without their “Zay” and to reckon with a loss that comes even as gun violence in the city reaches new lows — but that still persists among young people and brings pain to each family it touches.

They don’t understand how a 17-year-old had a gun, they said, or why a seemingly minor — and potentially resolved — conflict had to escalate.

But mostly, they said, they want Philadelphia to know and remember their child: A goofy junior at Northeast Philadelphia High. An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. A lover of Marvel movies and spicy foods.

Xzavier Giovanni Gregory was born Sept. 20, 2009 at Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia. His parents, just teens at the time, were immediately taken by his chubby cheeks, which he kept until his teenaged years.

He lived in Kensington until he was about 10 years old, his mother said, when they moved to the Northeast. He attended Louis H. Farrell School, then spent his freshman year at Father Judge High before moving to Northeast Philadelphia High.

He loved traveling, and often visited family in Florida and the Dominican Republic, attended football camps in Georgia and Maryland, and tagged along on weekends to New York with his mother as part of her job managing federal after-school programs.

He played football for the Rhawnhurst Raiders, typically as an offensive or defensive lineman, and had a natural skill for boxing, his parents said.

Philadelphia sports were in his blood — particularly the Eagles. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, his father said, were his favorite players. (Before his death, he agreed Brown should be included in more plays this year, Gregory said.)

Some of Gregory’s favorite memories with his son revolve around the Eagles: sitting front row at the Linc on his 13th birthday. Erupting in cheers as the team won its first Super Bowl in 2018. Embracing in tears when they won a second this year.

Xzavier was the oldest of three children. His sisters are still too young too fully understand what happened, the parents said.

“He went to heaven,” Javier told 7-year-old Kennedy.

“He went with God,” Gregory told 9-year-old Mia.

Even as shootings across Philadelphia have fallen to the lowest level in 60 years, children are still being shot more often than before the pandemic.

The number of kids shot peaked in 2021 and 2022, when violence citywide reached record highs and guns became the leading cause of death among American children. So far this year, 105 kids under 18 have been shot — a sharp drop from three years ago, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to city data.

Xzavier is one of at least 11 children killed by gunfire this year.

Javier and Gregory said some relatives are considering leaving Philadelphia, shaken by Xzavier’s killing and a feeling that teens don’t fear consequences.

But the parents said they will stay. They want to be near Magnolia Cemetery, where Xzavier is buried, and to feel closer to the memories that briefly unite them with him.

On harder days, they said, they go into his bedroom, which is just as he left it, a relic of a teenage boy.

His PlayStation controller sits in the middle of his bed, and a photo of him and his mother hangs on the wall above it. His Nike sneakers are scattered. His black backpack rests on the floor, and a spiderman mask sits on the corner of his bedframe.

On Thursday, his parents stood in the room they used to complain was too messy, that smelled like dirty laundry.

“Now, I come in just to smell it,” Javier said.

She took a deep breath.

Staff writer Dylan Purcell contributed to this article.