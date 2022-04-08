The young man who shot four people including a SEPTA police officer in a standoff Wednesday was shot and killed by police, not by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police initially reported, law enforcement sources said Friday.

Zyhiem Terrell-Hartman, 18, was fatally shot by police after barricading himself inside a Frankford apartment and shooting at officers from a second-story window for nearly 90 minutes, the sources said.

“No, it wasn’t suicide. We shot him,” said a high-ranking law enforcement official who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

“He was hit at least twice, with one of those shots being in the head,” the source said.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday, when Terrell-Hartman allegedly shot three people, including two women waiting for the bus, outside the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford. Nearby SEPTA police responded to the sound of gunfire and chased Terrell-Hartman for about three blocks.

The 18-year-old then ran into a random house-turned apartments at 4703 Leiper St. He burst into a man’s second-story unit, busted out two windows, and started shooting down at the officers outside.

He shot SEPTA officer Ervis Onuzi, 28, a three-year member of the transit agency’s police force, in the abdomen. Onuzi was critically wounded, but is expected to recover. The other three people shot earlier in the night were in stable condition, police said.

The gunfight continued for nearly 90 minutes. Multiple officers were pinned by flying bullets and were rescued by a SWAT armored vehicle.

The barricade was declared under control around 8:25 p.m. Terrell-Hartman was found dead in the upstairs apartment.

“It’s not a secret, nor should it be,” the source said. “I think they thought that it was suicide because of the gunshot wound to the head. But the Medical Examiner does a closer examination.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.