The Eagles’ 2022 schedule is set, and our beat writers have a game-by-game look at how things could go for the Birds.

Week 1, Sept. 11: Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m.

Jeff McLane: The Eagles open on the road for the third straight season against an opponent they blistered in Detroit last season. As far as Week 1 road dates go, Nick Sirianni couldn’t have asked for a gentler start. WIN

EJ Smith: Getting the Lions before Aidan Hutchinson settles in and Jameson Williams returns is a lucky break. This should be a manageable season opener, even on the road. WIN

Josh Tolentino: The turning point of the 2021 season was sparked by a blowout victory on Halloween at Detroit. The second edition of the Sirianni era begins with another statement victory over a Lions squad that’s still in rebuild mode. WIN

Week 2, Sept. 19: Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., Monday Night Football

McLane: Forget about the Jalen Reagor-versus-Justin Jefferson comparisons. There’s a chance Reagor isn’t even on the Eagles’ roster by the home opener. The bigger question is what will Minnesota look like under new coach Kevin O’Connell? LOSS

Smith: A Monday night home opener will bring a raucous crowd and plenty of energy. This game could come down to the quarterbacks and should serve as an early litmus test for Jalen Hurts. WIN

Tolentino: The Eagles host Jefferson and the Vikings in Philadelphia’s home opener. This will serve as an early test for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. If the Eagles can limit Kirk Cousins to fewer than 300 passing yards, they’ll have a strong opportunity to begin the season with back-to-back victories. WIN

Week 3, Sept. 25: Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m.

McLane: Carson Wentz’s first meeting against his former team will come in friendlier confines than if at the Linc, but there will be plenty of Eagles fans on hand to remind the quarterback of how he forced his way out of Philly. The extra motivation could spoil the trip south. LOSS

Smith: The schedule makers will ease Wentz into his matchups with the Eagles by starting him off at FedEx Field. Even if Wentz plays well, this Commanders team doesn’t look very good. WIN

Tolentino: It’s a shame the Eagles’ first game against former No. 2 overall pick Wentz isn’t at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington finished 7-10 last year, but it figures to be more competitive with Wentz serving as a slight upgrade under center. Last time around, the Eagles snuck out with a late victory at FedEx Field, but the guess here is they pull out a more decisive victory. WIN

Week 4, Oct. 2: Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m.

McLane: Doug Pederson is sure to receive a rousing welcome back to the place he helped bring a first Super Bowl title. The Jags spent big in free agency, but it’s looking like another rebuild for the long-moribund franchise. WIN

Smith: Forget last year; the Jags finally have a competent coach with Pederson in the fold, and there’s some talent on the roster. Trevor Lawrence exposes the defensive secondary the Eagles neglected to address until late in the offseason. LOSS

Tolentino: The Jaguars should be more competitive under Pederson compared to last season’s wreck under Urban Meyer. But the Jaguars are still considered inexperienced. Barring drastic surprises or injuries, the Eagles should be ready to spoil Pederson’s return to Philly. WIN

Week 5, Oct. 9, Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Zach Ertz likely has this game circled on his calendar. Arizona will be without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will be serving a six-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, but they still have a talented young quarterback in Kyler Murray. LOSS

Smith: Pre-December Murray should neutralize the Eagles’ vaunted pass rush with his speed while slicing up the secondary. The Eagles lose a shootout in sunny Arizona, much to the enjoyment of Ertz. LOSS

Tolentino: Following a sizzling start, the Eagles finally cool down and are humbled by the Cardinals in the desert. Hopkins is suspended for the first six games, but Murray still will be too tough to contain. LOSS

Week 6, Oct. 16: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: Predicting outcomes in May makes little sense, but if the Eagles go 2-3 in their first five, as forecasted here, there will be pressure heading into this nationally televised tilt. Could be an opportunity for A.J. Brown to show why he’s a $100 million man. WIN

Smith: Not to harp on the defensive backfield, but it’s hard to imagine the current secondary, even with a potential addition before training camp, holding up against the Cowboys passing attack. LOSS

Tolentino: The Cowboys appear to be the main target standing in the Eagles’ way atop the division. On paper, the Cowboys have the better roster, but coach Mike McCarthy’s decision making has been questionable, and the same could be said for Sirianni’s play calling. Expect a back-and-forth contest that is decided in the final seconds. LOSS

Week 7: BYE

Tolentino: Last season, the Eagles had the latest bye in the NFL. They get rewarded this year with one of the earliest bye weeks before concluding with a 10-game stretch.

Week 8, Oct. 30: Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles haven’t had much luck across the state having lost three straight in Pittsburgh dating back to 2000. But they have won their last two at home, and with Ben Roethlisberger no longer in the picture, it seems a third is more than possible. WIN

Smith: Haason Reddick could have a multi-sack game against this porous Pittsburgh offensive line protecting Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky. WIN

Tolentino: Mike Tomlin’s record speaks for itself, but a new chapter is beginning across the state. With Big Ben retired, there are lingering questions at quarterback. Will it be Trubisky or Pickett under center at this point? Regardless, the Eagles’ pass rush enjoyed success against inexperienced quarterbacks, and the front seven received multiple upgrades by the way of Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean. WIN

Week 9, Nov. 3: Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m., Thursday Night Football

McLane: Gannon came close to becoming Houston’s head coach, but the Eagles defensive coordinator instead will be tasked with stopping their offense. With Davis Mills at quarterback rather than Deshaun Watson, it seems like a favorable assignment. WIN

Smith: Weird stuff happens on Thursday nights all the time, but Houston should be pretty dreadful this year. WIN

Tolentino: No matter how you view it, the four-day turnaround is always a tough challenge for any NFL team. Luckily for the Eagles, the Texans are another team still in rebuild mode under coach Lovie Smith. If the Eagles rely on their offensive line, the running game should help combat the quick turnaround. However, there are trap games every season across the league, and this could be one for the Eagles. LOSS

Week 10, Nov. 14: Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football

McLane: Now Wentz should get to hear it. There should be some cheers mixed in, though. He did play a vital role in the 2017 run to the Lombardi Trophy. The Commanders have talent, but a season sweep seems unlikely with their quarterback. WIN

Smith: Wentz’s flaws have often been exacerbated by the pressure of big moments. A Monday night return to the Linc should induce a few blunders. WIN

Tolentino: Wentz has sustained multiple injuries throughout his career, so it’s fair to say it won’t be a guarantee he’ll be healthy for this matchup. If he does play, he’ll battle what’s expected to be an extremely hostile crowd and environment in prime time. WIN

Week 11, Nov. 20: Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m.

McLane: Frank Reich is onto his fifth starting quarterback in his five seasons as head coach. Matt Ryan has the pedigree, if not a championship, but he should give one of the NFL’s deepest rosters a postseason shot. LOSS

Smith: The Colts have a good coach, plenty of talent, and a proven commodity at quarterback. This will be one of the toughest matchups of the year for the Eagles. LOSS

Tolentino: Ryan was widely considered the ideal upgrade over Wentz. The Eagles went 6-3 on the road last season with losses at Dallas, Las Vegas, and New York against the Giants. Emotions will be running high for Sirianni, who makes his return to Indianapolis. The bet here is Sirianni’s squad rallies together for its coach. WIN

Week 12, Nov. 27: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: How Hurts has performed by this marker could dictate the Eagles’ chances against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. If he’s notably improved, this game could be a toss-up. But if he’s just as inconsistent a passer as he was a year ago, beating the Packers could be a tall task. LOSS

Smith: The Eagles are fortunate to get Aaron Rodgers at home and before the weather really turns, but Green Bay is a tough draw regardless. LOSS

Tolentino: Even without Davante Adams, Rodgers still is considered a top-three quarterback. The reigning MVP has seen it all and should have no problem dicing through whatever scheme Gannon tries to deploy. LOSS

Week 13, Dec. 4: Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m.

McLane: The Titans, on paper, are stronger — certainly based upon last season. But the fortunes of NFL teams can shift significantly in one year and on any given Sunday — yeah, it’s a cliche, but it’s true — the favorite can lose. WIN

Smith: The Eagles stop the skid with a potential Brown revenge game. These two teams stack up pretty well against one another, but the Eagles get the nod because of home-field advantage. WIN

Tolentino: Brown should have plenty of intel about his former team. Davis figures to have a big role in helping contain Titans running back Derrick Henry, but the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is a force who can tilt results because of his sheer dominance. LOSS

Week 14, Dec. 11: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m.

McLane: The Eagles coughed up one at the Meadowlands a year ago. They haven’t yet earned the right to be awarded automatic divisional wins on the road, but the Giants likely still will be a team in transition with Daniel Jones at quarterback. WIN

Smith: It’s hard to shake last year’s memory of the Giants’ versatile defense giving Hurts fits. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham isn’t there anymore, but the talented, positionless secondary remains. LOSS

Tolentino: The last time these two teams met, Reagor infamously had two drops of a potential game-winning touchdown pass. That shouldn’t happen again with Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert serving as the top options in the passing game. WIN

Week 15, Dec. 18: Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m.

McLane: This matchup may favor the Eagles seven months out, but there are always unexpected landmines, and the Bears could be a sleeper with second-year quarterback Justin Fields. If this game turns into a win, this prediction will self-destruct. LOSS

Smith: Even though it’ll be properly freezing outside, this should be a favorable draw for the Eagles. Fields is seriously talented, but the rest of this Bears offense is dreadful. WIN

Tolentino: Besides adding wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the draft, the Bears have neglected to find additional help for Fields, who could be pressured all day by the pass rush. WIN

Week 16, Dec. 24: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Whoopee! Christmas in Texas! Dallas is the odds-on favorite to win the NFC East again, but nothing is guaranteed, even with Dak Prescott the best quarterback in the division. Both teams still should have playoff spots at stake, but a holiday surprise may be too much to ask of Santa. LOSS

Smith: A prime-time game at AT&T Stadium facilitates another Cowboys season sweep and a sour start to the Christmas festivities for Eagles fans. LOSS

Tolentino: Based on the team’s trajectory in Sirianni’s first year, the Eagles might be bound to compete for another playoff berth. This late-season matchup could have significant implications on NFC East standings and playoff seeding. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they have not fared well in recent years at Jerry World. LOSS

Week 17, Jan. 1: Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m.

McLane: Sean Payton no longer will be patrolling the sidelines for the Saints. His replacement, Dennis Allen, seems to have a roster that was built to win now. But with Jameson Winston at the offensive controls, the odds seem steep. WIN

Smith: New Orleans’ front office seems to think this team is built to win now, but I’m not as sure. The Eagles roll the Saints to keep themselves squarely in the playoff picture. WIN

Tolentino: The Eagles stomped the Saints last November at the Linc, but the visitors were down a pair of starting quarterbacks in the first season of the post-Drew Brees era. Following a disappointing loss to Dallas, expect the Eagles to bounce back with their eyes set on clinching a possible playoff berth. WIN

Week 18, Jan. 7 or 8: Giants at Eagles, TBD

McLane: Training camp and the preseason should allow for better takes when we do this again in three and a half months. But a 10-7 record — one win more than last season — sounds about right with the Eagles’ schedule one of the easiest based upon 2021. WIN

Smith: This game could very well come down to who has something to play for. If the Giants are out of it, which they very well could be, this could be a much easier draw. WIN

Tolentino: Consider this a gift from the NFL schedule-makers. Jones hasn’t shown much progress, and the Giants are committed to him for at least another year. Will he still be the starter by the season finale? WIN

Eagles regular season record predictions

McLane: 10-7

Smith: 10-7

Tolentino: 11-6