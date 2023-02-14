Eagles mock draft: Adding talent in trenches, secondary among Birds’ primary focus

After their stinging loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles’ focus shifts to the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Birds have three selections among the top 63 picks.

The 2023 Senior Bowl, which wrapped up the week before the Super Bowl, ushered in a three-month period speculating where prospects will end up, how they will be viewed by NFL teams. The pinnacle of the draft evaluation season is the NFL Combine, set to begin Feb. 26 in Indianapolis.

With players like Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox potentially hitting free agency, defensive line could be a big point of importance for the Eagles. Continuing to build secondary depth with James Bradberry likely looking for a big payday is another area of focus.

Round 1, Pick 10

Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State

Picking this high seems like a prime trade-back scenario for the Eagles, with endless possibilities of positions they could select this high in the draft. In this particular mock draft, players like Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson are already off the board, meaning the Eagles end up targeting a defensive back, selecting Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

If Bradberry signs with another team, Porter has the natural length (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) that aligns with a growing trend across the NFL, especially after the rookie seasons Jets rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen put together in 2022.

The son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter began the season with six pass breakups in the Nittany Lions’ win over Purdue, forcing teams after that game to stop targeting him. While the Nittany Lions starter can get grabby at the top of routes and plays with physicality at the catch point, he produced 20 passes deflected (11 in 2022) and one interception in his college career.

Others considered: Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois; Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Round 1, Pick 30

Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

The Eagles loves to have versatile players, especially on defense. Georgia Tech’s Keion White has the power profile and skill set to rush the passer from the interior and off the edge. The Yellow Jackets defensive linemen uses his strong hands to disengage blocks and quick first step to get into the backfield on running downs, while utilizing his length and power as a pass rusher to bulldoze offensive linemen into the backfield.

Playing at 6-4, 293 this season, White moves with the explosiveness of a 265-pound player, showing his neverending motor to chase down plays from the back side and finding his way to the quarterback. He finished 2022 with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks after missing eight games with injury during the 2021 season, transferring in from Old Dominion.

During the Senior Bowl, White showcased his ability to blow up run plays during Days 1 and 2 of practice. His pass rush plan needs to continue to grow, but he’s a high upside player.

Others considered: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State; Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 61

Derrick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

After getting to watch Auburn’s Derick Hall in person during Senior Bowl week, where he really popped on Day 2 of practice, the fit seems evident with Hall and the Eagles. Measuring in at 6-2, 252 with 34⅜-inch arms, the three-year Auburn starter flashes power in defending the run, often utilizing a strong, long arm to ward off offensive tackles. His speed-to-power conversions and ability to win high-side against opposing offensive tackles could allow him to fill Brandon Graham’s role as a 4i/5-technique and make his presence immediately known in the run game.

Hall has the floor to be a six- or seven-sack player as a rookie with his natural power and speed-to-power conversions combined with his go-to pass rush move, his long-arm. Developing a pass rush plan will be key, with the long-arm and power rushes as his main moves (finished 2022 with seven sacks) but his physical profile is extremely impressive.

Others considered: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame; Chris Smith II, Safety, Georgia

