Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell named to 2025 All-Pro team

Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell entered the league together, and they’ve earned their first Associated Press first-team All-Pro nods together.

DeJean, the Eagles’ 2024 second-round pick out of Iowa, and Mitchell, the 2024 No. 22-overall pick out of Toledo, were the only Eagles players to garner All-Pro designations on Saturday morning. Both players were named to their first Pro Bowl in December.

Advertisement

DeJean was named to this year’s team in the “slot cornerback” position introduced to All-Pro voting in 2023. Since the AP began to separate cornerbacks from the broader “defensive backs” category in 1962, this is the first time two corners from one team have been named first-team All-Pros. The Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. was the third cornerback named to the 2025 All-Pro team.

DeJean, 22, has played 63.3% of his snaps at slot corner and 21.8% at outside cornerback this year, marking his greatest share of outside snaps in his career.

Still, his most impressive play has come in the slot. From that alignment this season, DeJean has allowed a 57.4% completion percentage and 5.9 yards per target, ranking below the league averages of 69.5% and 6.8, respectively, according to Next Gen Stats.

DeJean has allowed just one touchdown in coverage in his career, per Next Gen Stats, which occurred against the Cowboys in Week 12 when he was lined up on the outside in base defense.

The Odebolt, Iowa, native earned NFC defensive player of the week honors for his Week 16 performance in the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders. He notched a career-high four pass breakups an an interception.

DeJean is tied for 10th in the NFL with 16 pass breakups and is second on the Eagles behind Mitchell (17), who is tied for sixth in the league.

Mitchell began the season moving around the formation and often shadowing an opposing team’s top receiver. But since the Week 9 bye, according to Next Gen Stats, Mitchell has aligned as the boundary cornerback on 74.1% of his snaps.

In that span, he has registered more passes defended (nine) than receptions allowed (six) on 26 targets and 233 coverage snaps in the boundary. He has a 20.7% completion rate allowed, which is three times lower than the season-long NFL average from the boundary (65.5%).

Mitchell earned NFC defensive player of the week honors in the Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that performance, he had a career-best five pass breakups, making him one of two NFL players to record five pass breakups in a single game.