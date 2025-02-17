2025 NFL mock draft 1.0: Abdul Carter lands in Cleveland; QBs go early; Eagles add explosive D-lineman

Now that the celebrations are behind for the Super Bowl champion Eagles, their attention turns to the pending free agency in a few weeks and the NFL draft process. The Eagles boast a strong core, led by Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts on offense and defensive tackle Jalen Carter on defense. Last season’s first- and second-round picks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, respectively, played above expectations this season. And the additions of Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson proved vital for their Super Bowl run.

But there could be a few positions where the Eagles need to replace starters, especially along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat are set to hit free agency, along with All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. Brandon Graham could also retire after coming back to play in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how we predict the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The draft should intrigue the Eagles, as the edge rusher and defensive line classes boast two of the strongest position groups this year.

2025 mock draft, first round

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado

The Titans are in need of a quarterback of the future because it appears Will Levis is not the long-term guy, but the organization isn’t yet close to competing. In taking Hunter, the two-way star who won the Heisman Trophy can form an outside corner tandem with L’Jarius Sneed and get offensive snaps to continue playing both sides of the ball at the NFL level, which makes him a unique prospect.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State

With Myles Garrett asking for a trade out of Cleveland, defensive end becomes a big need, and though this could be a prime trade-down spot at some point before the draft, the Browns take the North Philly native Carter, who is the most explosive edge rusher in this draft class. Carter could be in the discussion to go No. 1 overall.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones in the middle of last season and the need for quarterback is clear. Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion, whom he played for at Colorado, is the most consistent quarterback in his accuracy and anticipation. Though he needs to cut down on the bad sacks he takes and speed up his internal clock in the pocket, Sanders becomes the face of the Giants in a division laden with quarterback talent.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

NFL teams are split on whether Campbell is an NFL tackle or guard, as he’s expected to measure in at the Scouting Combine under the typical league threshold of 33-inch arms. But there’s no question Campbell is the best offensive lineman in the class, and fills a need for New England to protect its first-round quarterback from last season, Drake Maye.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Defensive back was a consideration here, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward not going inside the top five. Jacksonville could also be a trade-up target for quarterback-needy teams. But in this situation, the Jaguars take Graham, an explosive and powerful interior defensive lineman who finished with seven tackles for losses and 3½ sacks in 2024.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Raiders, like the Giants, have questions at quarterback, though it will be interesting to watch what Las Vegas decides to do in free agency with Pete Carroll at the helm. (Russell Wilson is a free agent.) Still, if Ward, a dynamic quarterback who thrives at creating outside of structure, is available, it would be tough for the Raiders to pass on addressing the future of the position.

7. New York Jets: Will Johnson, DB, Michigan

The Jets will need a new quarterback after announcing last week that Aaron Rodgers would not be returning, but defensive back is also a big need with D.J. Reed expected to test free agency. Enter Johnson, who played 2024 banged up but is physical, has excellent ball skills, and closing ability in man coverage situations.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/edge, Georgia

The best player on Georgia’s defense this season was Walker, who split his time at linebacker and edge rusher. The Panthers defense was one of the worst in football, and while Walker is a bit undersized to be a true edge rusher (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) his nose for the football and instincts at both spots make him a top-10 player in this draft class, just based on his film. A true edge rusher makes sense for Carolina at this spot, too.

9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm, the Saints need a lot of help at plenty of positions. With Derrick Carr’s future in New Orleans in question, the Saints take McMillan here, an incredibly smooth and reliable wideout who is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defensive backs.

10. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks, OT/OG, Texas

The Bears need help along their offensive line as Caleb Williams struggled with consistent pressure. Adding Banks, who possesses patient hands and the athleticism to handle different types of pass rushers, can start to bring some consistency to that front five, whether he plays guard or tackle.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Defensive back may be a more pressing need for the 49ers, but getting younger along their front four should be a priority, too. In adding Stewart, whose stats won’t do justice to the type of impact he could have, San Francisco gets a player who can learn from Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd, and help boost their defensive line and can play as both an edge rusher and three-technique.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Running back is a big need for the Cowboys heading into next season, and they add the best back in the draft with Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up who can turn a negative play into 60-yard touchdown. His home run ability would give the Cowboys their best back since the early years of Ezekiel Elliott.

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tight end became a more glaring need for Miami after moving on from Durham Smythe, who had been with the team since 2018. Adding Warren to the Dolphins offense gives them a dynamic weapon who can be used all over the field, just like he was at Penn State. He’s a savvy route runner and showcased reliable hands in 2024, setting school records along the way.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Malakai Starks, safety, Georgia

With the Colts missing out on Warren, the other glaring need on this roster is safety, and Starks is the best at that position, though it’s not valued highly in the NFL draft. Though his final season didn’t quite measure up to his previous two, Starks’ ball skills, coverage ability, and instincts make him one of the top 15 players in this class.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, edge rusher, Marshall

The stock for Green, who burst on the scene with 17½ sacks this season, continues to rise, and a source tells The Inquirer that the Falcons are big fans of his skill set. The Marshall standout is a loose, bendy athlete who is disruptive and has a nice tool bag of pass-rushing moves. Atlanta desperately needs a star opposite Matthew Judon.

16. Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr., edge rusher, Tennessee

Interior offensive lineman is a big need for the Cardinals, but so is edge rusher, and this class is rich with them. Pearce is an explosive, long-limbed athlete who still needs some improvement as a run defender, but his pass-rushing upside is immense and helps a big area of need in Arizona.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

This may be a bit early for Booker, who’s a road grader and not the most fleet of foot, but Cincinnati needs to get better in the interior of its offensive line. Booker is a stout pass blocker who can pass off stunts consistently and generates the type of running game displacement to be a dominant force as a rookie.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Seattle just drafted Byron Murphy II last year, but the defensive line depth, with Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins set to be free agents, is barren. Enter Harmon, a powerful pocket pusher as a pass rusher and stout double-team run defender who can continue to bolster Seattle’s front seven. Defensive back could also be an option for Seattle.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, edge rusher, Georgia

YaYa Diaby has solidified himself as a solid edge rusher on one side, but opposite him is a big question mark heading into next season. With Williams, who missed some time with injuries this season, the Buccaneers get an ascending edge rusher who has an impressive first step, length, and the ability to turn the corner. He’s a player who will continue to get better with more full-game reps.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

If Denver moves on from Courtland Sutton, Bo Nix will be in need of a reliable outside receiver to consistently win in man coverage situations, and Egbuka brings that ability. He can play as an outside receiver and in the slot, allowing Sean Payton to use him creatively in his offense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Through the early part of the draft process, the Steelers have made it clear they want to upgrade the interior of their defensive line with Cam Heyward aging and Keeanu Benton playing out of position. By adding Grant, the Michigan nose tackle, the Steelers have a player with the ability to clog running lanes and can bring some pass-rush upside on third downs.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

It feels inevitable that Jim Harbaugh will end up with one of his former players, and Michigan’s Loveland fills a need for a pass catcher over the middle of the field for Justin Herbert. Loveland is a smooth route runner who can create after the catch and win vertically against linebackers and safeties.

23. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel, DB, East Carolina

There’s been a big gap between defensive backs — it’s a two-horse race at the top between Hunter and Johnson — but Revel is one of the next-best corners and fills a position of need in Green Bay. Though Revel is coming off torn ACL in September, his strong 2023 tape and hot start to 2024 (two interceptions in three games) along with his closing speed in coverage and natural straight-line speed makes him a strong candidate to still go in the first round.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The former Timber Creek standout Campbell, who emerged as a star for Alabama’s defense this season, is the type of versatile athlete that Brian Flores values in his defensive players. Campbell can drop in coverage, is a thumper in the run game, and can pass rush from the second level.

25. Houston Texans: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The wide-receiver depth behind Nico Collins is slim, and with Stefon Diggs set to be a free agent and Tank Dell coming off injury, Houston needs more talent on the outside. In Golden, the Texans would be getting an excellent downfield ball tracker, with excellent body control, reliable hands, and a smooth route runner.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury in October and his status for next season is unknown, but if healthy, he would be in contention to be the first tackle off the board. The Rams are in need of a left tackle, and Simmons is a balanced pass protector who improved as a run blocker and has the athleticism to mirror pass rushers.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

With Ronnie Stanley set to be a free agent, the Ravens have a glaring hole at left tackle, and despite his up-and-down performance at the Senior Bowl, Conerly is a strong tackle prospect. The Seattle native, who started his career as a running back before transitioning to offensive tackle as a sophomore, has the requisite athleticism and recovery ability to stick at tackle in the NFL.

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

The run on offensive linemen continues with Jackson, who filled in for the injured Simmons at tackle down the stretch of the season to a national title. A strong pass protector with a stout anchor, Jackson can fill a need for Detroit at guard, his natural position, and has the athleticism to run the outside zone scheme the Lions utilize.

29. Washington Commanders: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Commanders took a big swing with Marshon Lattimore midseason, but more resources need to be poured into their secondary, though the edge rusher position needs an upgrade as well. In adding Barron, who can play nickel or outside corner, the Commanders are getting a reliable tackler and ball hawk — the Texas defensive back finished with five interceptions in his final season.

30. Buffalo Bills: Benjamin Morrison, DB, Notre Dame

Morrison is coming off a hip injury, but when healthy he has natural ball skills and anticipatory reaction ability to break on footballs. He would fill a big need for Buffalo at corner, one of the weak spots in its defense. If his medicals check out, Morrison, who played in just six games this season, should still be a first-round pick.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Armond Membou, OT/OG, Missouri

As we saw in the Super Bowl, offensive line was a big issue for Kansas City, as Joe Thuney had to play tackle though he’s naturally a guard. Though Membou played on the right side, his reliability as a pass protector and run blocking displacement make him worth taking and developing at the end of Round 1, though Kansas City will likely be aggressive on the free-agent tackle market.

32. Eagles: Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi

The Eagles’ defensive line core is young and strong, but with Milton Williams potentially departing, adding a player like Nolen makes sense. He finished with career highs in tackles for losses (14) and sacks (6½) and is incredibly slippery and explosive for his size. Primarily lining up as a three-technique, Nolen has the ability to kick out to defensive end on passing downs to rush the passer with some effectiveness.