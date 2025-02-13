Mekhi Becton, Milton Williams among the Eagles with much to consider in free agency: ‘I’d love to be back’

Long after the green and white confetti had dusted the Superdome turf in the aftermath of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, Mekhi Becton sat on the ground with his son, Mekhi Jr., in his lap and cried.

Finally, Becton had a moment to reflect on his journey. He thought about everything he had been through on his journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion, one that began long before his stint with the Eagles.

“It just all finally hit at that one time, having my son in my arms,” Becton said. “That’s when it hit.”

Becton, 25, took the hard road to Philadelphia. The New York Jets selected him No. 11 overall in the 2020 draft out of Louisville, hoping to land their prospective starter at left tackle. But after a strong rookie season, right knee injuries limited him to one game over his next two seasons and muddied his future with the team.

Last offseason, Becton bet on himself and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, eager for the opportunity to learn under tenured offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Becton was under the impression that he would serve as the primary backup swing tackle. But he filled in at guard during offseason workouts and never vacated the role, earning the starting right guard spot out of training camp.

Looking back, Becton said he has “grown a lot” since he arrived in Philadelphia. He said he learned how to be a part of a team this year, something he hasn’t experienced since high school and college.

“Just actually giving myself up for the team and things like that,” Becton said. “That’s how I would say I’ve grown.”

Becton’s future with the team, though, is unclear. The right guard is a pending unrestricted free agent, and come March 12, he will have the opportunity to hit the open market.

Amid the Super Bowl celebrations and the preparation for Friday’s parade, Becton said that he hasn’t thought that far yet about his future. In fact, he admitted that he is trying not to think about his next contract at the moment.

That time will come soon enough.

“Whenever my agent calls me,” Becton said. “Whenever the celebration goes down a little bit.”

For now, Becton is focused on enjoying the continued festivities surrounding the franchise’s second Super Bowl win. He is also cherishing his memories with his fellow offensive linemen, who he said he will continue to keep in touch with regardless of what the future holds. The mundane moments stand out the most.

“Just every meeting with the guys, man,” Becton said. “Just every O-line meeting, walking out that meeting, us complaining. Just us moping around, but we all know that it works out in the end. So just us complaining with each other. Just stuff like that. Just messing with each other.”

Williams looking for ‘right situation’ in free agency

Milton Williams’ whole career revolves around putting quarterbacks on the ground, but on Thursday, he said he feels like he is “levitating.”

The 25-year-old defensive tackle had two sacks in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, a standout finish to a breakout season. In a contract year, Williams ranked second in the league among defensive tackles with a 12.5% pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats. He got home, too, registering a career-high five sacks.

“It’s been crazy,” Williams said. “I couldn’t have drew up a better ending to my season, win a Super Bowl, playing as well as I did on that stage. I can’t draw it up. Just thankful to God and for the opportunity. All my coaches, all my teammates. We went out there and got it done.”

For the last four years, all Williams has known is Philadelphia. The Eagles selected the defensive tackle in the third round, No. 73 overall in the 2021 draft out of Louisiana Tech. He has steadily improved with each passing year, increasing his pressure rate by more than 4% each of the last three seasons (4.1% in 2022, 8.2% in 2023, and 12.5% in 2024), per Next Gen Stats.

After playing out his rookie contract, Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Going through this for the first time, Williams said that everyone has been telling him what to expect. He is ready to see for himself what his future holds.

“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”

Williams said it is going to be “crazy” to experience free agency and see what kind of contract he could command on the open market. But his next contract isn’t exclusively about the money.

“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”

Since joining the Eagles, Williams has primarily served in a depth role on the defensive line behind the likes of Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter. After his eye-catching performance in 2024, Williams said he has the talent and the leadership skills to be the top defensive tackle on an NFL team. Still, he emphasized that team culture is more important than his individual role at his next stop.

“Wherever I end up, if it’s here or wherever, just get guys to buy into the togetherness and not being selfish and not hating on one another and fighting over who get the stats or the sacks or whatever,” Williams said. “Really just being together.

“You saw in the Super Bowl, everybody was out there making plays. So when we’re all together, everybody playing free, fast, and we just want to win at the end of the day. That’s what we did.”

Rodgers wants to be a part of Eagles future ‘bad’

After playing out his one-year deal in Philadelphia, Isaiah Rodgers said he wants to be a part of the Eagles’ future.

Just how much?

“Bad,” Rodgers said. “Real bad. But it’s a business. I’m just grateful to even be here for this season. So whatever happens, happens. I’m grateful for whatever it is.”

Rodgers, 27, signed with the Eagles shortly after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. He excelled as the primary backup outside cornerback for the Eagles, playing 36% of the defensive snaps and finishing the year with four pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 26 tackles.

Now, Rodgers is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning that the Eagles will have the option to place one of three tenders on him. If not, he becomes an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team.

With the new league year less than a month away, Rodgers said he hasn’t looked that far into his future just yet. Still, he emphasized that the money isn’t the most important aspect of his next deal.

“I got a taste of this winning feeling and that’s something I want,” Rodgers said. “So I’m not really a money-chasing guy. I know the money’s going to come when it comes. But I’ve never been the type of guy to change up or try to go chase the bag and things like that. Of course, I want to make sure my family’s good for life. ... But I feel like that can come with championships.”