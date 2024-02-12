Eagles open with eighth-best 2025 Super Bowl odds
The 49ers, Lions and the Cowboys all open with better odds than the Eagles to win the 2025 Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the football world for the second straight season after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22, thanks to a walk-off touchdown pass by Patrick Mahomes in overtime. The combination of Andy Reid and Mahomes capture their third title together over the last five seasons.
Despite the 49ers losing Sunday night’s game, oddsmakers are high on San Francisco’s chances to make it back to the Super Bowl next season, set to take place on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Eagles are trading in the top half of the Super Bowl odds board, as oddsmakers don’t feel as strongly about the Birds as they did after Super Bowl 58 last year.
» READ MORE: Super Bowl LVIII showed again that Andy Reid is an all-time great coach. How much better can he get?
Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl.
2025 Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)
Odds listed at 50/1 or better
49ers: +500
Chiefs: +750
Ravens: +900
Lions: +1200
Bills: +1200
Cowboys: +1500
Bengals: +1500
Eagles: +1700
Dolphins: +2000
Texans: +2500
Packers: +2500
Rams: +3000
Chargers: +3000
Jets: +3000
Jaguars: +3000
Vikings: +4000
Bears: +4000
Browns: +5000
Falcons: +5000
Colts: +5000
The 49ers (+500) and Chiefs (+750) sit atop the odds board at FanDuel to meet again in Super Bowl 59, but there’s plenty of roster turnover expected to happen for both teams heading into the offseason. Several key players for both teams are expected to be back next season, though.
After a dismal finish to a promising 2023 season, the Eagles open the 2025 Super Bowl odds with the eighth-best odds, behind two other notable NFC conference foes: the Detroit Lions (+900), who fell short in beating the 49ers in the NFC title game, and the Dallas Cowboys (+1500), who, like the Eagles, lost their NFC wild-card game.
Some surprising teams on this list includes the Bears (+4000), who have quarterback uncertainty, the Vikings (+4000) who may not re-sign Kirk Cousins, and the Falcons (+5000) who have a new coach but an unclear future undercenter as well.