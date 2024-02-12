Eagles open with eighth-best 2025 Super Bowl odds

The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the football world for the second straight season after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22, thanks to a walk-off touchdown pass by Patrick Mahomes in overtime. The combination of Andy Reid and Mahomes capture their third title together over the last five seasons.

Despite the 49ers losing Sunday night’s game, oddsmakers are high on San Francisco’s chances to make it back to the Super Bowl next season, set to take place on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Eagles are trading in the top half of the Super Bowl odds board, as oddsmakers don’t feel as strongly about the Birds as they did after Super Bowl 58 last year.

» READ MORE: Super Bowl LVIII showed again that Andy Reid is an all-time great coach. How much better can he get?

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

2025 Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Odds listed at 50/1 or better

49ers: +500 Chiefs: +750 Ravens: +900 Lions: +1200 Bills: +1200 Cowboys: +1500 Bengals: +1500 Eagles: +1700 Dolphins: +2000 Texans: +2500 Packers: +2500 Rams: +3000 Chargers: +3000 Jets: +3000 Jaguars: +3000 Vikings: +4000 Bears: +4000 Browns: +5000 Falcons: +5000 Colts: +5000

The 49ers (+500) and Chiefs (+750) sit atop the odds board at FanDuel to meet again in Super Bowl 59, but there’s plenty of roster turnover expected to happen for both teams heading into the offseason. Several key players for both teams are expected to be back next season, though.

After a dismal finish to a promising 2023 season, the Eagles open the 2025 Super Bowl odds with the eighth-best odds, behind two other notable NFC conference foes: the Detroit Lions (+900), who fell short in beating the 49ers in the NFC title game, and the Dallas Cowboys (+1500), who, like the Eagles, lost their NFC wild-card game.

Some surprising teams on this list includes the Bears (+4000), who have quarterback uncertainty, the Vikings (+4000) who may not re-sign Kirk Cousins, and the Falcons (+5000) who have a new coach but an unclear future undercenter as well.