2026 NFL mock draft 1.0: What will the Eagles do at No. 23?

With the NFL season officially over after Super Bowl LX, all of the attention and focus over the next two months will be on free agency and the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock with the No. 1 pick, with a new head coach-to-be in Klint Kubiak and an expected new quarterback next season.

After the Raiders’ selection, there is much to consider for the teams picking next. The draft is much stronger on the defensive side of the ball in Round 1, and we could see a run on defensive players similar to what we saw in 2024 when the first 14 picks were on the offensive side of the ball.

The Eagles own the No. 23 overall pick, and their offensive philosophy is expected to undergo changes heading into 2026 with Sean Mannion at offensive coordinator. Will they give Jalen Hurts more weapons, rebuild their offensive line, or add another defensive star?

Here’s how we’re projecting the first round of the 2026 NFL draft with the order now officially set:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, gives the Raiders staff a quarterback to build around as a new era and regime begin in Las Vegas.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/edge, Ohio State

New York has several needs to address and will have multiple first-round picks to do so. Reese is a physical player who has excellent run and chase ability and pass rushing potential, although his best position is linebacker.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Bain is a game-wrecker. Teams may question his arm length, but his impact on the game is felt no matter where he’s aligned. He would give Arizona some much-needed youth on the defensive line and could become a cornerstone piece on its defense.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Quarterback Cam Ward simply needs more weapons as the Robert Saleh era begins in Nashville. Tate is a three-level separator who can be a go-to receiver in a Titans offense that was devoid of a top target last season.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT/OG, Miami

The right side of the Giants’ offensive line needs upgrades under John Harbaugh, and Mauigoa, the top overall linemen in the draft, can be an immediate starter at guard or tackle.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Cleveland and new coach Todd Monken need plenty of upgrades on offense, but Tyson, a dynamic wideout when healthy, gives whoever plays quarterback next season a top wideout option.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Adding Styles would massively upgrade a spot that was constantly attacked last year. The “other” Ohio State linebacker is a reliable tackler, explosive athlete, and excels at slipping past blockers to make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage.

8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Tyler Shough looked like a long-term quarterback option while closing out the Saints’ season. In Lemon, New Orleans gets a wideout to pair with Chris Olave who can win from multiple alignments and is special with the ball in his hands after the catch.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Defensive line could be an alternative priority here for Kansas City, but Love would give this offense a much needed dual talent in the backfield, which has not been the case for most of Patrick Mahomes’ career.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is one of the smartest and most instinctual players in the draft, with the versatility to play in the box and manned up on a tight end. He would help raise the floor of Cincinnati’s secondary.

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, DB, LSU

Miami must improve at corner under new coach Jeff Hafley, and Delane helps accomplish that. He’s a smooth cornerback with excellent anticipatory and ball skills who proved he can shut down his side of the field in 2025.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Bailey is a relentless pass rusher who utilizes his snap count timing and burst to win on the inside and outside shoulders of offensive tackles. He gives Dallas the needed juice they lost after trading Micah Parsons before the start of last season.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee

McCoy missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the offseason. When he was healthy at Tennessee in 2024, he was a shutdown corner who got his hands on the football in both man and zone coverages.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

Faulk is closer to a defensive lineman than an outside linebacker, but he’s an excellent run defender who played a contain style of defense, which limited his pass rushing ability. He would give Baltimore a strong presence on run downs.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Buccaneers were in on Jihaad Campbell last year before taking wide receiver Emeka Egbuka instead in the first round. They won’t ignore the position twice, taking the Georgia linebacker with good instincts and playmaking skills at the second level.

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

New York has a big hole in the middle of its defense after trading Quinnen Williams at the deadline last season. Banks, who played in only three games last season because of a foot injury, has game-wrecking ability that the Jets need on their defensive line.

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT/OG, Utah

Detroit must do some reshuffling in its interior offensive line and needs a long-term replacement for Taylor Decker, who turns 33 in August. Fano can fit both roles, although he was primarily a tackle in college.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson

Former Eagle Isaiah Rodgers played well in 2025 for the Vikings, but the team needs to get younger at the position. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons defensive back AJ Terrell, excels in zone coverage and has a nose for the football.

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Derrick Brown continues to be one of the league’s most underappreciated defensive linemen, but Carolina needs another playmaker to pair with him. Woods wasn’t as good in 2025 as he was as a sophomore, but he still showed flashes of dominance as a pass rusher and run defender.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Another year, another Toledo standout goes in the first round. McNeil-Warren is an outstanding athlete with excellent ball skills who showed he could play a single high safety role.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

A long-term option at quarterback still looks possible here, but Aaron Rodgers is likely returning next year under new coach Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh gets a ball winner in Boston, who is tough to defend in the red zone and is a smooth route runner.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

The Chargers continue to get the most out of Khalil Mack, but their edge rushing corps needs more youth in it. Parker, who recouped his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, is a power rusher who can get after the quarterback off the edge.

23. Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq has been mentioned as a popular pick possibility for the Eagles, and for good reason. He’s a dynamic athlete who can be a field stretcher and red zone target, and would fit a Sean Mannion scheme that has Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan influences.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on his podcast last week that Landon Dickerson returning to the Eagles next season is an uncertainty. While guard would become a top need if Dickerson unexpectedly departs, the depth of the interior offensive line class is much stronger on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.

Lane Johnson’s uncertainty also looms large. But look for the Eagles to give Mannion’s offense a much-needed, dynamic tight end who can also hold his own as a blocker with Dallas Goedert entering free agency.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT/OG, Alabama

Cleveland needs to get younger and improve its offensive line at multiple positions, and Proctor, a mauling lineman who can play guard or tackle, helps the Browns improve that area of their team.

25. Chicago Bears: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter has been on an upward trajectory since the Big 12 championship game and continues to prove he’s more than just a run stuffer. Chicago needs a dynamic defensive lineman and Hunter brings a three-down presence that is desperately needed.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

It seems Josh Allen needs more receiving help every year, and 2026 is no different. Concepcion is dynamic with the ball in his hands and would give Buffalo’s offense a much-needed vertical threat.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Trent Williams is under contract for one more year in San Francisco but is entering the twilight of his career — he turns 38 in July. Lomu, an excellent pass protector with quick feet, gives San Francisco a long-term option at an important tackle spot.

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Houston doesn’t have many holes on defense but could use more juice on the interior. McDonald is a run stuffer who has the quickness to shoot gaps on run downs and the power to push the pocket in drop-back scenarios.

29. Rams: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Quarterback was a consideration here even with Matthew Stafford returning for 2026, but Freeling can upgrade either tackle spot for the Rams with his athleticism and experience playing both in college.

30. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Denver’s linebacker situation needs to improve. Trotter, a St. Joseph’s Prep grad and the younger son of longtime Eagle Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and brother of current Eagle Jeremiah Trotter Jr., is a physical, throwback linebacker who can shed blocks and get after the quarterback in blitzing scenarios.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

New England is winning with older edge rushers right now but must get younger at the position. Howell is a pass rush specialist who can bend the corner despite having sub-31-inch arms.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Seattle doesn’t have many needs, but center and right guard are spots that could be upgraded. Ioane is a bruising guard who generates displacement in the running game and is a stout pass protector.