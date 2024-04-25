Eagles draft CB Quinyon Mitchell in the first round with the 22nd overall pick

For the first time in Howie Roseman’s tenure as general manager, the Eagles have selected a cornerback in the first round of the draft.

The Eagles nabbed Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick on Thursday night. He was the first cornerback to come off the board and just the sixth defensive player. The first 14 names called on the draft stage were offensive players, an NFL record.

Mitchell, who turns 23 in July, was a three-year starter as an outside corner at Toledo. The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell played for Jason Candle and Vince Kehres, who both previously coached with Nick Sirianni at Mount Union.

Over the course of four seasons, Mitchell played 46 games, racking up 52 pass breakups, six interceptions, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and one sack. He was one of the speediest players in the combine, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash (tied for third).

