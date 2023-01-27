DeMeco Ryans went from Eagles LB to hot head coaching candidate as he runs the 49ers’ top defense

The path to the Eagles’ second Super Bowl appearance in five years will have to run (or pass) through the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

The 49ers defense boasts three Pro Bowl selections and is ranked first in a dizzying number of metrics this season: total yards allowed, points allowed, points per drive allowed, rushing yards allowed … the list goes on. And the man running it all from the sidelines actually used to be one of the Eagles’ own: DeMeco Ryans.

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator spent the last four years of his NFL playing career, from 2012 to 2015, as a linebacker for Philadelphia.

“My time in Philly, it was great. Really good team, great guys, great teammates there in Philly,” Ryans told reporters Thursday. “Made the playoffs one year there in Philly under Chip Kelly, was under two great head coaches, Chip Kelly, Andy Reid, guys I learned a lot from.”

Having played in front of the Philadelphia playoff crowd once before in 2013, Ryans knows what to expect returning to the Linc now as part of the visiting team. In that game, a 26-24 wild-card loss to the New Orleans Saints, Ryans had 10 tackles and his first career playoff interception.

He’ll also see several familiar faces on the other sideline. Ryans played alongside defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham when both their professional careers were just starting out.

“When [Cox] first came in as a rookie, you saw it right away. The talent that he had, the strength that he had. He separated himself, so he’s been a playmaker for over 10 years in the league and he’s been consistent throughout his career,” Ryans said. “It’s impressive to see what BG has done for his entire career there in Philly. They’re still getting after it, getting after the quarterback, making plays, so it’s going to be a tough challenge for our offense.”

Ryans, a former all-American out of Alabama, started his NFL career in 2006 with the Texans. He spent his first six seasons in Houston, earning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowl selections. The 2012 trade that ultimately brought Ryans to Philadelphia also included the draft pick that would become Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.

Ryans turned to coaching in 2017, being hired by the 49ers first as a coaching assistant. He later spent two years as San Francisco’s outside linebackers coach before being named defensive coordinator in 2021.

He interviewed for the head coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings last year, and is reportedly a top candidate for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans to fill their head coaching vacancies. But first, Ryans’ focus is on the impending matchup with his former team.

“Their offensive line is the strength of [the Eagles],” Ryans said. “They’ve done a really good job, very physical group, big offensive line, physical offensive line who tries to get after it, and they’re a really good team. But also our guys are good too, so it’s going to be a physical matchup. We know we’ll get their best. They’re going to get our best as well.”

Ryans knows a major focus for the 49ers defense will have to be shutting down his fellow former Crimson Tide player, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“When it comes to him scrambling around, that’s all 11. It starts with our D-line being where they’re supposed to be, and guys who are responsible to go get the quarterback,” Ryans said. “We play defense with all 11 as a group swarming. That’s what’s going to help us defend the quarterback running.”

For their part, the Eagles offense is equally aware of the test it’ll face Sunday.

“Just watching them over the past couple days, they’re very sound in what they do up front... They do a good job in their rush lanes collapsing the pocket, especially on third down,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “Just overall a really good, solid defense that we’ve got to be ready for.”