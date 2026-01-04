Eagles shouldn’t sweat potential playoff matchup vs. exposed 49ers (but Rams and Packers remain as possibilities)

These aren’t the Niners of old. They aren’t even the Niners of two years ago.

That’s good news for the Eagles, who moved one step closer to facing San Francisco in the opening round of the playoffs after the 49ers fell to the Seahawks, 13-3, on Saturday night. Seattle’s victory in the first batch of Week 18 games brought the NFC playoff picture into clearer focus. The Seahawks have clinched the No. 1 overall seed, thus earning themselves an opening round bye and a home game in the divisional round against the lowest-seeded team to survive. That team will not be the Eagles, who cannot face Seattle until the NFC Championship game.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Complete NFL playoff picture after Saturday's games

This was the outcome Birds fans should have been rooting for on Saturday night. Had the 49ers won, the Eagles would be standing on the precipice of an opening round matchup against the Seahawks or the Rams, the two most impressive teams in the NFC during the regular season. The only other scenario would have required them to beat the Commanders and the Bears to lose to the Lions, thereby giving the Eagles the No. 2 seed and an opening round match-up against the seventh-seeded Packers. (That scenario remains on the table entering play on Sunday).

The Eagles could still face the Rams, who outplayed them in the regular season before the Eagles pulled out a 33-26 win on Jordan Davis’ blocked field goal return for a touchdown at the buzzer. In order to avoid them, they need the Rams to beat the Cardinals today, thereby clinching the No. 5 seed and knocking San Francisco down to No. 6. A Rams loss to the Cardinals would mean an Eagles-Rams rematch at Lincoln Financial Field next weekend. Keep in mind, the Cardinals have lost eight straight games and 13 of 14 since a 2-0 start.

To recap the three scenarios in play:

Scenario 1: If the Eagles win and Bears lose, the Eagles get the No. 2 seed and an opening round game against the Packers.

If the Eagles lose OR the Bears win, then the Eagles get the No. 3 seed and. . .

Scenario 2: If the Rams beat the Cardinals, the Eagles face the 49ers.

Scenario 3: If the Cardinals beat the Rams, the Eagles face the Rams.

The 49ers are the clear preference over the Rams. San Francisco has been ravaged by injuries on the defensive side of the ball, with all-world linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa both lost for the season. They suffered two more injuries last night, in fact, with linebackers Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune both leaving and not returning.

The 49ers are still dangerous. They showed that with their 42-38 shootout win over the Bears in Week 17. But they also showed last night that they can struggle against a top-tier defense. San Francisco gained just 173 yards and nine first downs against the Seahawks. A big variable is All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, who missed Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury after being questionable to play.

The 49ers were no match for the Seahawks’ power running game, allowing 180 yards on the ground. It was the sixth time this season they allowed an opponent to gain at least 360 yards of total offense.

The Eagles certainly wouldn’t be looking past a playoff game against the 49ers. But it was and is the best of the likeliest options.