NFL playoff picture: Possible Eagles opponents; three divisions remain up for grabs

Despite Nick Sirianni going with his backups against the Washington Commanders, the Birds still have something to play for Sunday.

The Eagles could still end up as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and some luck in Week 18, which would make their path to a second straight Super Bowl that much easier.

Advertisement

Across the league, three divisions remain up for grabs Sunday — the NFC South, AFC North, and AFC South.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed with their 13-3 win against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night.

The Carolina Panthers could have punched their ticket to the playoffs Saturday, but their 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the fate of the NFC South in the hands of the already-eliminated Atlanta Falcons (more on that below).

Here are all the remaining NFL playoff scenarios heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games:

How the Eagles can get the No. 2 seed

The postseason path ahead is pretty straightforward for the Eagles. The Birds will enter the playoffs as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

Here are the scenarios:

Eagles No. 2 seed: Birds win against the Commanders AND Bears loss to the Lions Eagles No. 3 seed: Birds loss OR Bears win

Which team will the Eagles play in the playoffs?

The Eagles’ wild-card opponent will be depend on two things — which seed the Birds end up with and how the NFC West race shakes out.

Here is a breakdown of which team the Eagles will face in the first round of the playoffs next weekend, excluding ties:

No. 2 Eagles vs. No. 7 Packers: Eagles win vs. Commanders AND Bears loss to the Detroit No. 3 Eagles vs. No. 6 Rams: Eagles loss or Bears win AND Rams loss No. 3 Eagles vs. No. 6 49ers: Eagles loss or Bears win AND Rams win

2026 wild-card playoff schedule

The NFL is expected to announce the full TV schedule for wild-card weekend during Sunday Night Football.

Six games will take place in the first round of the playoffs beginning Saturday, airing across Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. Amazon will also exclusively stream a wild-card game on Prime Video for the second straight season.

Here’s what we know about the six wild-card matchups:

NFC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 seed (Eagles or Bears) No. 6 (49ers or Rams) at No. 3 seed (Eagles or Bears) No. 5 (49ers or Rams) at No. 4 seed (Panthers or Buccaneers)

AFC

No. 7 seed (Bills, Texans, Chargers, or Jaguars) at No. 2 seed (Broncos, Patriots, or Jaguars) No. 6 seed (Bills, Texans, Chargers, or Jaguars) at No. 3 seed (Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, or Texans) No. 5 seed (Bills, Texans, Chargers, or Jaguars) at No. 4 seed (Steelers or Ravens)

In the NFC, the No. 1 seed Seahawks get a bye and will host the lowest-remaining NFC team during the divisional round of the playoffs.

The same goes for the whichever AFC team ends up with the No. 1 seed, which heading into Sunday could be the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, or Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFC playoff picture

The Seahawks clinched the NFC West and the No. 1 seed Saturday night, leaving the NFC South the NFC’s only remaining division up for grabs heading into Sunday.

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Carolina Panthers Saturday night, the division title will come down to whether the Atlanta Falcons — already eliminated from the playoffs — win or lose Sunday.

If the Falcons lose against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers will win the NFC South and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

However, if the Falcons win, it would create a three-way tie atop the NFC South. The tiebreaker would fall to their head-to-head record, with the Panthers (3-1) edging out the Buccaneers (2-2) and Falcons (1-3). So despite losing Saturday, Carolina would win the division and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Here are how the NFC seeding looks heading into Sunday’s games:

No. 1 seed: Seahawks No. 2 seed: Bears or Eagles No. 3 seed: Bears or Eagles No. 4 seed: Panthers or Buccaneers No. 5 seed: 49ers or Rams No. 6 seed: 49ers or Rams No. 7 seed: Packers

AFC playoff picture

Entering Sunday’s games, two divisions remain up for grab: the AFC North and AFC South. There are also no teams locked into a specific seed.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens

A true win-and-they’re-in game. The winner of Sunday night’s Steelers-Ravens game will claim the AFC North crown and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. The loser will head home to watch the playoffs.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos will clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England Patriots

The Patriots can also clinch the No. 1 seed, but need to win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and have the Broncos lose to the Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars can lock up the AFC South with a win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars will also clinch the division with a Houston Texans loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

To claim the No. 1 seed, the Jaguars need to win and have both the Broncos and Patriots lose on Sunday.

It could be a wild Sunday in Jacksonville, since it remains possible for the Jaguars to end the season as the AFC’s No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, No. 6, or No. 7 seed.

Houston Texans

The Texans have already clinched a playoff spot, but would win the AFC South and host a wild-card game with a win Sunday and a loss by the Jaguars.

Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers

Both have already clinched wild-card spots, so all that remains Sunday is finding out which seeds the Bills and Chargers end up with — either No. 5, No. 6, or No. 7.

Full 2025 NFL playoff schedule

Wild-card round: Saturday, Jan. 10, to Monday, Jan. 12 Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 17, to Sunday, Jan. 18 AFC and NFC championship games: Sunday, Jan. 25 Super Bowl LX: Sunday, Feb. 8

Where is this year’s Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX (or 60, for those who don’t like Roman numerals) is being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers. NBC will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call.

Here are the sites announced for future Super Bowls: