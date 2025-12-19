The Big Picture: Eagles big shut out, Sixers defend home court, and the week’s best sports photos

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week, the Eagles dominated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0, to end a three-game losing streak and secure their first shut out win since 2018.

The Flyers took the Carolina Hurricanes to a shootout last Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, but lost 4-3. The Sixers, though, defended home court with a strong performance by Joel Embiid in last week’s 10-point win over the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Villanova picked up a much-needed nonconference win over Pittsburgh, buoyed by a strong performance from Duke Brennan.

And finally, our Alex Coffey spoke to Billy Gordon’s family, who still has his VHS collection of basketball games of nearly five decades in Cobbs Creek.