Eagles rookie Ainias Smith will reportedly undergo MRI, could be a candidate to start season on IR

Ainias Smith reported ankle and hamstring discomfort following the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The fifth-round receiver out of Texas A&M will reportedly undergo an MRI, indicating that his availability for the start of the regular season in less than two weeks is in question.

The report of Smith’s ailments came roughly 24 hours before the league’s roster cutdown deadline upon which teams must whittle their rosters down to 53 players. Following Saturday’s game, coach Nick Sirianni remarked that the team has “a lot of tough decisions to make” at receiver, among other position groups.

The receivers room grew more crowded upon the acquisition of Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders on Thursday. With Dotson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith considered roster locks, the rookie Smith has been in competition for a limited number of spots on the initial roster with Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Parris Campbell, and John Ross.

Depending on the severity of Smith’s reported injuries, he could be a candidate to start the season on injured reserve. The league altered their injured reserve rules this offseason, stating that teams can carry two players on IR before the roster cutdown who can be designated to return after four games.

Previously, players who were injured in the summer were not eligible to return that season. If the team wanted its injured player to return during the season, it would have to carry the player on its initial 53 before placing him on IR.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Smith played 55 offensive snaps (79%) and one special-teams snap in Saturday’s game. He played through the final drive of the game. During organized team activities and minicamp in the spring, Smith was sidelined with an injury. He was a full participant in every trainingcamp practice.

First cuts

The Eagles released quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Parry Nickerson, linebacker Julian Okwara, and guard Max Scharping. As vested veterans, they wouldn’t be subjected to waivers in order for the Eagles to sign them to the practice squad if the team wanted to do so.