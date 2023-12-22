A.J. Brown admits he made a mistake with his recent social media posts: ‘Put the blame on me’

A few days removed from getting into a spat with an Eagles fan on X, formerly Twitter, wide receiver A.J. Brown backtracked his comments after practice on Friday afternoon.

Near the end of Monday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Brown was the intended receiver on a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts that was picked off by safety Julian Love to effectively end the game.

“Yall fans swear yall know everything,” Brown posted the day after the game. “It’s a shot play to me .i’m the 1st read . He Just missed the throw. of course we could’ve threw it 6 because it didn’t work but when the [crap] works everyone is happy. Quit all that buddy ball [crap]. I am decoys on many plays.”

“And all that he forcing me the ball [crap] too,” he added in another post. I’m in his head bull[crap]. When I make plays , everyone happy , but when it’s incomplete it’s I’m making him throw me the ball. I get blame for more [crap] than anything. Tired of yall playing with my character.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles corner Darius Slay talks surgery, clears the air on his relationship with Matt Patricia

Through 14 games, Brown ranks third in the NFL with 1,314 receiving yards, along with 95 catches and seven touchdowns. The Eagles have lost three consecutive games, marking the longest skid Brown has experienced since he joined the team last season. During each of the team’s losses this season, the offense has failed to score 20 points.

On Friday, Brown stood in front of his locker for several minutes, and he appeared genuine as he explained his current state of mind regarding the offense.

“Honestly that was something that me personally, I didn’t handle that correctly,” Brown said. “I’m a man enough to say that. I pride myself in being the best. When the game is on the line, throw me the ball. So when things don’t go my way, [obscenity], put the blame on me. I accept that. To [whom] much is given, much is required. I had to sit down and really think to myself. If they do put the blame on me, sure, I asked for that. I asked to be in that chair.

“So, who cares? That doesn’t define me. None of that stuff defines me. But I know for a fact, we’re working our tails off. Me personally, I know I’m working my tail off. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team win. So that’s where you see the frustration comes in, from stuff like that, because I know I dedicate my life to this. I sacrifice time from my own family for this game, for my teammates, to win games. It means a lot, it means the world to me. I even told everyone on the way home … I’m damn near crying on the way home. This means a lot to me. We feel the frustration from this city. We want to do it for y’all. Most importantly, we want to do it for our teammates, the ones we go to war with — we’re working hard. We give our blood, sweat, and tears to this game. So fans, I don’t want them to think we don’t care or we’re not trying our best.

“We’re trying to uphold a standard. We don’t want no excuses neither. We are 10 times harder on ourselves than anybody, to be honest, because we’re the ones going to work.”

» READ MORE: Inside the Eagles: Jalen Hurts’ regression among four big-picture issues with the Birds