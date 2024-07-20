Eagles’ A.J. Brown hosts a youth football camp in South Jersey to ‘give back to the community’

For the third year running, A.J. Brown took time out of his offseason to inspire young football players.

The Eagles’ All-Pro receiver spent Friday evening at Haddonfield Memorial High School, the site of his youth football camp. Brown held a similar event last offseason at La Salle College High School and a year prior ran a 7v7 showcase at Starkville High School, his alma mater.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Brown said on Friday, before greeting his campers. “It’s always a great time coming out to the community and giving back. Just playing with the kids, putting a smile on the kids’ faces.”

He certainly did that. Hundreds of kids from ages 6-16 piled up at midfield waiting to meet Brown, who high-fived several of them and waved to the rest. He asked the youngsters to thank their onlooking parents for getting them to the event. He then turned around and addressed the parents himself.

“I just want to say thank you for today and thank you for bringing your kids out,” Brown said. “This is going to be a wonderful event. Fly, Eagles Fly. Let’s go!”

Brown never had the opportunity to meet his football idols while growing up, perhaps because his hometown of Starkville, Miss. didn’t attract professional talent during the offseason. That missing element of his football career is part of what inspires the Birds’ wideout to put on events like the one Friday night.

“I wasn’t fortunate to go to a camp when I was younger … so that’s why I wanted to give back to the community,” Brown said. “Just having somebody in the NFL come back, maybe inspire somebody to play this beautiful game of football. That’s why I do it.”

The other part is the rabid Philly fan base, whom Brown feels a responsibility to appease whenever he can.

“They always show up and support,” the 27-year-old said. “I’m so grateful. That’s why I try and give back as much as I can. It means a lot coming out here. It means everything to me.”

Notable faces in the crowd included Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and wide receivers coach Aaron Morehead, who each brought their children along. Brown will be seeing a lot more of Sirianni and Morehead when the Eagles start training camp next week, and he’s itching to hit the gridiron ahead of his third season with the team.

“I’m ready to go,” Brown said. “I’m excited.”